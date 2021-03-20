Amanda Seyfried Shares Best Oscar Advice | Entertainment





Amanda Seyfried says it’s more fun behind the scenes at the Oscars. The 35-year-old star – who is shortlisted for Best Supporting Actress at this year’s Oscars for her performance in “ Mank ” – finds spending time in the Green Room much more fun, where she can taste food and watch the enthusiastic winners with their statuettes, rather than sitting in front and watching the ceremony unfold. Speaking to Vogue magazine, she said: At the Oscars, if I give an award, I hang out in the green room throughout the ceremony, eat food and watch people come in and out with their Oscars. It’s not the session in the auditorium that is fun, the backstage. Amanda has also opened up about who inspires her as an actress and she admits that she is a huge fan of the late Judy Garland. Asked about her Hollywood icon, she replied: Judy Garland for The Wizard of Oz. Judy Garland because she was a singer. Judy Garland for all reasons. And like many women of her generation, Amanda remembers falling in love with Titanic actor Leonardo DiCaprio. She said: I was born in ’85, so my childhood movie crush was Leo, obviously. Amanda won’t be able to sit backstage this year as she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Mank, and she recently admitted that she hoped the speculation would tip her over to the nod would make casting directors look at her differently. She said: “The Oscar conversation that’s going on is the first time it’s been discussed around my own performance in something. “I hope this will make people in the industry think differently from me.” Amanda has appeared in films such as “Mamma Mia” and “Les Misérables” and was determined to choose projects that would keep her career moving. She explained, “I think you have to be very careful and really deliberate about your choices when you want longevity. The priority for me has always been that I just wanted to work. “It was great when ‘Mamma Mia!’ came and changed my career in a different speed. I had different opportunities. I got paid more and all that fun stuff. “ Amanda added, “But while I was doing this, I was always looking for a home base. I was always going to end up on a farm in upstate New York.”

