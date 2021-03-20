Open House: KLPac Welcomes Live Audience Again with ‘Bollywood Dreams’

Datuk Faridah Merican has lost count of Zoom meetings and virtual rehearsals set aside for his latest directing theater project titled Bollywood dreams.

Not to mention the sleepless nights she had to endure, knowing that this musical-inspired show, which was to take place last June, had been in limbo for a very long time.

Due to the pandemic situation and the various restrictions on movement control orders, the performing arts and theater scene across the country was in perpetual lockdown.

But Faridah is eagerly counting the days to Bollywood dreams shows opening night at Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center (KLPac) on March 24.

KLPac is also set to reopen its doors to a live audience with this sensational production.

For the Malaysian theater community in general, it has been a long wait to get people back on stage and have an audience through the doors, says Faridah.

We’ve all had to pivot, try new things to make the theater work, and be open to change. This production has gone through many stages of planning and re-planning, she adds.

The two-hour show (with a short intermission), adapted from the play Mark Beau by Silvas Hokkien Big head and potato head (2010), will be KLPac’s first on-site exhibition since the reimplementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on January 13.

Despite the overwhelming odds, Faridah says she never gave up hope of bringing “Bollywood Dreams” to the stage. Photo: KLPac

Faridah, 81, knew the challenges and uncertainties surrounding directing Bollywood dreams, which was supposed to kick off the KLPacs 2021 recovery program. Theatrical production was shelved after the first MCO last year, and things looked rather grim when Malaysian theaters turned dark again in January.

This show was intended for the stage. But I was open to the idea of ​​virtual theater. If I needed to acquire an entirely new skill set, I was more than willing to do so. Creativity remains the same, says Faridah.

Canceling the show was not an option. A determined Faridah kept pushing hard to make this spectacle happen.

I couldn’t call myself a true artist if I didn’t want to suffer through these difficult times. There had been several other times our resilience had been tested, admits Faridah.

Find a way

Bollywood Dreams rehearsals finally resumed virtually in January, with the team gearing up for a virtual show.

Recording was scheduled for March 26, but that all changed when the government announced that all creative industry events, shows or live performances would be allowed to be held with a live audience from March 10.

Tin Raman (left) and Ian Skatu play brothers Pappu and Babu in Bollywood Dreams, a play about escape to a fantasy land. Photo: KLPac

Theaters and performing arts venues in states under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) are allowed to have an audience capacity of 50%.

Kuala Lumpur is under CMCO until March 31. This gives KLPac the opportunity to boost morale by hosting a limited audience at the Pentas 1 theater, with a capacity of 168 people per show for Bollywood dreams. The full capacity of Pentas 1 is an audience of 504 people.

We feel immense relief as most arts organizations and event planners are at a breaking point and urgently need to win … now we have a chance to survive all this nightmare and start our way towards recovery, says Faridah.

Bollywood dreams will be presented in English with some Tamil. The main cast includes Tin Raman, Ian Skatu, Ranessa Theyakaraja, Charles Roberts and Alyce Michelle Joseph.

The set includes Amirah Redza, Ayushna Ganguly, Charity Yong, Devakar Rajah, Feyee Bethany, Nikkhil, Nisya Aziz, Sriyani Rao, Syarvin Sugumar, and Tristen Loo.

Classical Indian musicians Sivenesh Gopal (tabla) and Shaan Yogasingam (sitar) join them on stage.

The show will still be taped during the preview evenings (March 24 and 25) and will air online via CloudTheatre tentatively in April.

Bollywood dreams takes place in the 1980s in Sungai Petani, Kedah where two brothers, Pappu (Tin Raman) and Babu (Ian Skatu) live with their mother (Ranessa Theyakaraja).

KLPac is once again welcoming a limited audience – 168 people – for its “Bollywood Dreams” show. Photo: KLPac

To escape the boring small town life, Pappu and Babu imagine entering a world of Hindi movies, playing music and backing dancers.

The playlist includes Bollywood songs from Rishi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor movies as well as some Kollywood favorites.

But Pappu and Babus see their Bollywood fantasy shattered with the arrival of Aunty Rupa (Alyce Michelle Joseph), who left town years ago to become a movie star.

Faridah points out Bollywood dreams is a tale about the search for love.

Sometimes the thought of leaving home is tantalizing, and if it’s a magical place like Bollywood. But what if some of us can never really escape? said Faridah.

To finally see everything come together and come to life after waiting so long is unimaginable, a mixture of excitement, nerves, disbelief and hope.

Yes, Bollywood dreams taught us to hope and dream again, she concludes.

Bollywood Dreams is at Pentas 1, KLPac from March 24-28. Session times: 8:30 p.m. All spectators will be required to follow public health and safety SOPs and government guidelines, which include taking temperature, wearing a mask, checking in for contact tracing and observing distance physical. More information here.