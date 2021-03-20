American Idol 2021: Hollywood Week to feature Utah singer Lizzy OVery

Like most couples, Grayson and Lizzy OVery talk about their futures, dreams, passions and hopes.

Unlike most couples, however, these conversations resulted in the husband and wife becoming contenders on American Idol just months after celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

It is a dynamic that has the potential to be harmful. But the OVerys are not your typical competition.

They are quick to compliment each other. When Grayson OVery talks about how he sang an original song for his American Idol audition, Lizzy OVery interrupts to add how impressed Idol judge Lionel Richie was with her husband’s performance. And when Lizzy talks about her own audition, Grayson steps in to reiterate how good his wife’s performance has been.

We realized that at all times we were in competition with each other, it is because we are not awake to each other, we are not paying attention and we are trying to understand. the other person, Grayson OVery, a 23-year-old. former music major at Snow College, recently told Deseret News. I think these issues exist everywhere, I don’t think you need an American Idol contest to try and present a situation where two people in love are competing to make their dreams come true.

And while American Idol is a competition, Grayson and Lizzy OVery are musically so different that they don’t even see themselves as competitors, Grayson OVery places himself in the alternative pop camp while Lizzy OVery credits the sound more dreamy and ethereal. by singers like Aurora, Enya and Bjork.

But there’s at least one thing these genres have in common: The two are so far removed from the mainstream that Lizzy OVery didn’t think she got past American Idol’s first round.

We knew it was a hit in the dark happening on American Idol in the first place, the 20-year-old singer said.

But to their surprise, Lizzy and Grayson OVery had successful auditions in front of famous judges Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. They both walked away with golden tickets to Hollywood, making them two of six Utah musicians who have been successful on Idol this season.

Many of these musicians, including the OVerys, will appear in the Sunday Night episode, which marks the start of the shows’ second round, Hollywood Week.

But since American Idol has a lot of contestants to fit in within an allotted time frame, the audition round alone lasted five episodes, OVerys’ initial audition for American Idol was cut off and never resulted in national television.

Ahead of the Sunday night episode, here’s a look at what happened during OVerys American Idol’s debut and why the moment changed the couple’s lives so much.

The hearing you haven’t seen

Lizzy and Grayson OVery entered the room together.

It helped reduce the nerves slightly. But even still, standing in front of the famous judges, Grayson OVery struggled to process what was going on.

I felt like it could have been like a virtual reality moment, like I was right there with glasses on, he said. It was surreal. But it was real.

They were each ready to sing a song on their own and perform one together. Perry asked them to start with Easy to Be, the one song the OVerys wrote together that represents a combination of their sounds.

Grayson OVery sat down at the piano and Lizzy OVery took out her accordion. And they both started singing.

Easy to Be was originally born out of a composition competition at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah. But in many ways, the song about taking a big step forward was perfectly suited for an Idol audition.

It’s easy to stand in an open door and not take the plunge, and just stay there. It’s easy to look through there and see the world in front of you without taking a step, Grayson OVery said of the song. The whole concept behind the song was like we had to dive into our art. So it was cool to be able to sing that for the judges. Saying is what we used to do; wanted to take off here. Can you help us?

After singing Easy to Be, the OVery then performed their own songs. On the accordion, Lizzy OVery performed a song she wrote called Sun I will rise (OVery said Shell also played the accordion on the Sunday night episode). And on the piano, Grayson OVery performed his original song Numb.

And then it was time for the judges to react.

According to the OVerys, the general consensus was: You just came on a rocket from another planet.

The judges praised their talents. Richie said he could see a bit of Elton John in Grayson OVery while Perry particularly resonated with Lizzy OVerys’ dream-pop sound, but they were amazed at all the different styles coming from of OVerys. No song was like the other.

We certainly threw a lot of things at them, Lizzy OVery said with a laugh. We have these different genres, and that became even clearer when we were on American Idol. Their big note to us was to make sure there was a place for us on the American Idol scene.

In the end, Lizzy and Grayson OVery each walked out of the room with a golden ticket to Hollywood. But they got something even bigger from the inspiration of the audition.

Getting closer and closer

Since their American Idol audition, the OVery have gone their separate ways musically, that is.

They focused more on their individual careers, worked on marketing, and showcased their unique styles.

We don’t want to be a duo, a partnership, with music, but we want to be here for each other individually in our art, said Lizzy OVery. This is where we feel like we shine and have the most fun.

Both musicians plan to release EPs this year. Lizzy OVery has left Snow College to spend more time writing and recording, while Grayson OVery plans to graduate in just over a year with a degree in commercial music. As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, they both hope to start hosting solo concerts at venues in Utah.

But as they began to pursue their own musical paths, the OVerys also grew closer as a couple.

From the start of their relationship, the OVerys who met at a major music orientation meeting at Snow College in 2019 had a strong bond. Their conversations skipped over the usual gossip and went straight to deeper topics. In August 2019, the couple married in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Payson, Utah.

We grew up really, very tightly, really fast, said Grayson OVery.

So, in many ways, taking a big step forward like auditioning for American Idol so early in their marriage comes as no surprise. After their marriage, it didn’t take long for them to realize that they dreamed of being successful in the music industry. After that realization, it didn’t take long for them to decide to go.

We like to go fast, says Grayson OVery with a laugh. It is the best support system you can have. Even from the start, Lizzy has always been the type to teach me to dream more. And since we got married, we dream a lot.

To note: The American Idol Hollywood Week episode featuring the OVerys airs on ABC on March 21 at 7 p.m. Montreal time. The second episode of Hollywood Week will air on March 22 at 7 p.m. KST.