Stories of Secret Vault Guards – The Denver Post

Dear readers: Hope you enjoy these best Q&A from 10 years ago. Today’s topic is: Keeping Secrets.

I will come back with new Q&A next week.

Dear Amy: My husband has a sister who was born when he was in college.

Her parents allowed her to name the baby. He had a crush on a classmate at the time and gave him the classmate’s name. “Caroline” knows she was named after my husband’s classmate, but has never met her.

My husband’s 50th high school reunion is taking place this summer, and they will both be there.

I think my husband should tell his classmate his namesake, but he is adamantly against it and made me promise not to either.

I think anyone would be honored to have an unknown namesake, especially one as charming and accomplished as “Caroline”.

Caroline admirer

Dear admirer: It’s a lovely story, but it’s not for you to tell. Also, pushing your husband towards this disclosure is not helpful. You are correct that the elder “Caroline” might be flattered to know that she has a namesake, but there is a possible equal and opposite reaction.

During the reunion, your husband may choose to search for this person to share his story, or these two Carolinas may find each other in some other way, but it shouldn’t be by you.

(February 2011)

Dear Amy: My brother died of AIDS and our mother asked me, my sisters and our families to keep the cause of his death a secret from other family members, friends and neighbors.

When asked how he died, she cites another illness. She even asked mourners at her funeral to donate to a charity for those suffering from this other illness.

My mother took care of my sick brother for many years. I understand his fears of exclusion because of sexuality (my brother was gay, too). These subjects are completely taboo with mom.

How can I respect my mother’s wishes and also speak the truth, so that I can be “real” with my cousins ​​and other relatives?

I sincerely want to honor the memory of my brother and show my support for other people with AIDS or HIV.

Wordless

Dear Wordless: If your mother told you to lie about the cause of your brother’s death, you cannot respect his wishes and speak the truth. You and your siblings should encourage her to discuss it openly with you, even if she cannot discuss it with others.

You should also consider what you think your brother would have wanted.

There are many reasons you should be “real” to the people in your life, but mainly because you deserve to live honestly and authentically, no matter how you think other people want you to be. Your family could find support and community for your mother through PFLAG.org.

(April 2011)

Dear Amy: I recently took a brief vacation and stayed with my girlfriend’s mom (resident). My girlfriend was not there (her spring break is at a different time).

During my visit, the mother told me that she had recently developed a romantic relationship with a man, after the death of her 40-year-old husband.

She asked me not to tell my girlfriend because she would see her the next month and didn’t want her to hear it second hand.

I had to.

When my girlfriend returned from her vacation, she was furious with me for not revealing her mother’s secret and forcing her to be surprised by this news that she doesn’t like.

She accused me of not being part of “her team”. I was stunned by his reaction.

Keep secrets

Dear Secrets: Just because someone asks you to keep something a secret doesn’t mean you have to agree to it.

Suppose your girlfriend is angry with her mother on several fronts. I think it’s completely understandable that she’s quite confrontational and dismissed, at least at first.

The idea that her mother confides in you, but not in her, is also upsetting. It put you in a terrible situation.

The best answer would have been if you said, “I’m really not comfortable with this. Now that I know your news, you better call him before I get home. I’m sure she would like to tell you about it.

(June 2011)

