EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi says John Abraham is a modest sex symbol: Bollywood News





Starring Actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi Bombay Saga released in theaters on Fridays and opened for Rs. 2.82 crores on day one. Ahead of the film's theatrical release, the two lead actors spoke with Bollywood Hungama on movies hitting theaters now, digital platform and being sex symbols in the industry. John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi were both started by the Bhatt camp. From the start, they become male sex symbols. Asked about the same and if they shared any notes, Emraan says, I think what's different about John is that when you're off set you're probably walking around in a tank top like that. he was walking around at the moment. As much as possible, shape your body in a way that you can take your shirt off as many times as possible. I don't have that kind of body yet but it's a work in progress. I was inspired by him. John Abraham noted that it had something to do with starring in the Bhatt Camp movies. I think with me and the common thing that we share, maybe it's the Bhatt drama school that we come from. There's this untold intensity that we have, which adds a lot to the way we play or the way we're seen on screen and I think it's a lot more engaging than anything other than dancing or fancy clothes. I think we are a long way from what is considered competition and focus on intensity, he added. He's a modest sex symbol right there, Emraan joked as John replied, no, no! I'm not. Bombay Saga, directed by Sanjay Gupta, is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Anuradha Gupta (White Feather Films) and Sangeeta Ahir. John Abraham: Emraan and my movies failed, but that doesn't mean we failed, there is Also read: SCOOP: Want Mumbai Saga, KGF 2? Satyameva Jayate 2 screen on Eid and not Salman Khans Radhe Other pages: Mumbai Saga Box Office Collection, Mumbai Saga Movie Review

