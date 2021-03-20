RI actor and director withdrawn from Actors Equity after sexual harassment accusations

View larger +

A leading Rhode Island actor and director and former URI and Salve Regina University professor has been stripped of his Actors Equity Association membership after allegations of sexual harassment.

As GoLocal first reported, Tom Gleadow was accused in September 2020 by a former student of sexual misconduct – before dozens more women presented their stories – and Gleadow was fired from the drama department of Salvo.

As Kat Witschen, the first woman to speak of Gleadow described it: “He asked to tie me up and gag me because I was playing an FBI agent who had been captured by the enemy. And even then I was very uncomfortable but I swallowed it and kept going so I could show I was easy to work with. My character withdrew from the constraints, escaped, and finally the photoshoot was over. My teacher paid me and I left his house with a disgusting but happy feeling that he seemed satisfied with the end product. “

Witschen led the effort to get Gleadow’s membership canceled.

“Finally, after months, I testified today against my former teacher and sexual harasser,” Witschen said on Friday. “As of today, Tom Gleadow is no longer a member of the Actors’ Equity Association. I hope this will allow me to close this chapter and never to print his name next to mine again. I am so relieved with this result. It was a brutal process, but it was vital for me and the other survivors to deprive him of the power to do so much harm.

She thanked the other survivors for speaking out during what she called “incredibly difficult months” – and the Actors’ Equity Association for believing her and helping her through.

Witschen told GoLocal that she started the process by sending the contact to the Association last fall.

“I have the feeling that justice is served. Since there was no criminal charge, I had to do something to make sure that he was no longer allowed to hurt other people, ”Witschen said.

Following an investigation into Gleadow, the Newport Police Department announced that there were no criminal charges as of September 2020.

“I hope this will at least ensure that he is not in a position of power again,” she added. “What I would like to see are more statements from the theater companies he worked with to show their support and believe the survivors.

Another woman’s story

As GoLocal reported in September 2020, “More women allege harassment of RI actor and former university professor Gleadow – State Police are investigating:”

“In 1987, I did Music Man at Pawtucket Community Players,” Jennifer Plante Gillis, a graduate of Shea High School in Pawtucket, told GoLocal.

“I was 16 or 17 now,” said Gillis. “I looked up at Gleadow. He was the main player Harold Hill. It was probably the second or third show I was done with [the Players]. I thought he was amazing. The show ended, I did a few more shows and started auditioning elsewhere.

“I remember [Gleadow] call me afterwards and tell me he had a “project” in progress. I thought, wow, what an opportunity, ”said Gillis. “I asked my mom if I could go, and she said yes.

Gillis said she thought she was around 18 or 19 at the time.

“So I met him at Rhode Island College, in a parking lot. He took me to one of the buildings. I remember he must have unlocked the door. It was dark and I thought god, there was no one in the building, ”said Gillis. “He asked me to bring a leotard – he showed me a small closet where I could change. I believe he had a camera, I can’t remember if it was a camera or a video. “

“He made me stand near a chair. Then he made me sit in the chair, and he tied my hands behind the chair, blindfolded me, and put a gag in my mouth.

He said it was for an “extra” character held hostage /. I assumed it was something he was doing at RIC, ”said Gillis. “I feel embarrassed not to question him further.”

“Then he said, now I’m going to lean you over to your side, and he knocked over the chair I was in, in the exact same position,” said Gillis. “That’s all I remember. He said OK thank you. I have changed again. I asked when this was going to be done, he said, I’ll let you know. I thought it was weird.

“Years later, I was having dinner with my husband and a woman who was friends with [Gleadow] at RIC, ”said Gillis. “I told them the story, and the faces on them were like what?” They were shocked and I was embarrassed at the time. They were horrified. My friend said sorry, it was not a ‘project’. “

Gillis said she managed to avoid Gleadow for the next “years” – and it was her husband who saw Witschen’s post.

“My husband saw Kat’s message and he called me immediately,” said Gillis. “I couldn’t believe it. I was shocked to think that all these years have passed and maybe if I had questioned [Gleadow’s behavior], I could have stopped part of it.

