Entertainment
RI actor and director withdrawn from Actors Equity after sexual harassment accusations
Saturday March 20, 2021
View larger +
A leading Rhode Island actor and director and former URI and Salve Regina University professor has been stripped of his Actors Equity Association membership after allegations of sexual harassment.
As GoLocal first reported, Tom Gleadow was accused in September 2020 by a former student of sexual misconduct – before dozens more women presented their stories – and Gleadow was fired from the drama department of Salvo.
As Kat Witschen, the first woman to speak of Gleadow described it: “He asked to tie me up and gag me because I was playing an FBI agent who had been captured by the enemy. And even then I was very uncomfortable but I swallowed it and kept going so I could show I was easy to work with. My character withdrew from the constraints, escaped, and finally the photoshoot was over. My teacher paid me and I left his house with a disgusting but happy feeling that he seemed satisfied with the end product. “
GET THE LATEST DOWNLOAD NEWS HERE – SIGN UP FOR FREE DAILY GOLOCAL
Read Witschen’s full review HERE
Witschen led the effort to get Gleadow’s membership canceled.
“Finally, after months, I testified today against my former teacher and sexual harasser,” Witschen said on Friday. “As of today, Tom Gleadow is no longer a member of the Actors’ Equity Association. I hope this will allow me to close this chapter and never to print his name next to mine again. I am so relieved with this result. It was a brutal process, but it was vital for me and the other survivors to deprive him of the power to do so much harm.
She thanked the other survivors for speaking out during what she called “incredibly difficult months” – and the Actors’ Equity Association for believing her and helping her through.
Witschen told GoLocal that she started the process by sending the contact to the Association last fall.
“I have the feeling that justice is served. Since there was no criminal charge, I had to do something to make sure that he was no longer allowed to hurt other people, ”Witschen said.
Following an investigation into Gleadow, the Newport Police Department announced that there were no criminal charges as of September 2020.
“I hope this will at least ensure that he is not in a position of power again,” she added. “What I would like to see are more statements from the theater companies he worked with to show their support and believe the survivors.
Another woman’s story
As GoLocal reported in September 2020, “More women allege harassment of RI actor and former university professor Gleadow – State Police are investigating:”
“In 1987, I did Music Man at Pawtucket Community Players,” Jennifer Plante Gillis, a graduate of Shea High School in Pawtucket, told GoLocal.
“I was 16 or 17 now,” said Gillis. “I looked up at Gleadow. He was the main player Harold Hill. It was probably the second or third show I was done with [the Players]. I thought he was amazing. The show ended, I did a few more shows and started auditioning elsewhere.
“I remember [Gleadow] call me afterwards and tell me he had a “project” in progress. I thought, wow, what an opportunity, ”said Gillis. “I asked my mom if I could go, and she said yes.
Gillis said she thought she was around 18 or 19 at the time.
“So I met him at Rhode Island College, in a parking lot. He took me to one of the buildings. I remember he must have unlocked the door. It was dark and I thought god, there was no one in the building, ”said Gillis. “He asked me to bring a leotard – he showed me a small closet where I could change. I believe he had a camera, I can’t remember if it was a camera or a video. “
“He made me stand near a chair. Then he made me sit in the chair, and he tied my hands behind the chair, blindfolded me, and put a gag in my mouth.
He said it was for an “extra” character held hostage /. I assumed it was something he was doing at RIC, ”said Gillis. “I feel embarrassed not to question him further.”
“Then he said, now I’m going to lean you over to your side, and he knocked over the chair I was in, in the exact same position,” said Gillis. “That’s all I remember. He said OK thank you. I have changed again. I asked when this was going to be done, he said, I’ll let you know. I thought it was weird.
“Years later, I was having dinner with my husband and a woman who was friends with [Gleadow] at RIC, ”said Gillis. “I told them the story, and the faces on them were like what?” They were shocked and I was embarrassed at the time. They were horrified. My friend said sorry, it was not a ‘project’. “
Gillis said she managed to avoid Gleadow for the next “years” – and it was her husband who saw Witschen’s post.
“My husband saw Kat’s message and he called me immediately,” said Gillis. “I couldn’t believe it. I was shocked to think that all these years have passed and maybe if I had questioned [Gleadow’s behavior], I could have stopped part of it.
Related Articles
Do you like this post? Share it with others.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]