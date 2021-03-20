SUV slams into the crowd at the Hollywood market; Several injured, driver arrested – CBS Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Five people were hospitalized on Friday after an SUV crashed into a market in the heart of Hollywood.

The accident happened just before 4 p.m. at 6777 Hollywood Blvd. near Highland, according to Desmond Shaw of SKY2.

A total of five patients were taken to a local hospital, at least four of whom were in serious to critical condition, according to firefighters.

One patient refused to be transported.

Two of the FOX 11 crew, journalist Hal Eisner and photographer Joab Perez, were among those injured in the crash, reporters said.

They were covering the reopening of the El Capitan Theater when the accident happened.

Hollywood Blvd and Highland is closed after an accident that injured 5 people, including a FOX11LA reporter and photographer. pic.twitter.com/6bE91Jh3Tw

– Kandiss Crone (@KandissCroneTV) March 19, 2021

Hollywood Ambassador Gregg Donovan, who was in the area, described what he saw as an “explosion”.

“I just saw an explosion … All of a sudden it was a big SUV and then the glass was falling and people got scared and then I noticed it was Hal on the ground,” said Donovan said.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area near Hollywood and the Highlands.