Sail to AC for the Drive-Thru Show





By MADDY VITALE What do thousands of bubbles, a parking lot, Broadway and works of art have in common? Lots, when you put them all together for a massive drive-thru show at Stockton University’s Noyes Arts Garage at 2200 Fairmont Ave. in Atlantic City. The driving event Cruise: An Artistic Drive Thru Experience, features Broadway singers, musicians, performers, and even a four-story, bubble-filled laser light show from the Wave parking lot. The show started Friday and runs until April 5 and benefits nonprofits, the arts and gives people a safe way to enjoy a great show, co-producer Antoinette DiPietropolo explained with Charles Ford. Between the riots, COVID and homeschooling, we wanted to get the kids out and talk about creativity, helping with mental health, healing and bringing joy back to Atlantic City, DiPietropolo said in an interview. To view the event flyer, click here: https: //ocnjdaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/GARAGE.pdf To purchase tickets for the event, visit www.cruisethruevents.com. Tickets cost $ 27.50 for day tickets for shows from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Evening tickets are $ 45.50 for shows from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. A portion of ticket sales go to non-profit organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club, Faces 4 Autism and Gilda’s Club. While it’s not the traditional way of seeing a show, the schedules make it easy for families to choose when to see the entertainment, day or night, morning, afternoon or evening. The Vision You Drive Beyond Everything is a story about the phases of life starting with youth, the realizations of dreams and each is told through different art forms, DiPietropolo explained. And each scene is complemented by music or audio. It brings humans back to life, which is needed these days with all the separation, DiPietropolo said. While there is depth, it’s just meant to be fun. She gave a preview of some stages, including children’s origami, and thrilling live performances topped off with an evening laser light show. This drive-thru is a safe and unique way to enjoy a professional art installation, live Broadway singers, musicians, kids’ art in school, and thousands of driving bubbles. You can sit down at this musically entertaining event, she noted. You will see the parking lot transform and fill with energy throughout this adventure.







