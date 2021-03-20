Talaash Ek Sitare Ki: Why did Ayesha Jhulka leave Bollywood after starring in blockbuster movies?





Image source: INSTAGRAM / AYESHA.JHULKA Why did Ayesha Jhulka leave Bollywood after starring in blockbuster movies? Well-known actress of the 90s, Ayesha Jhulka had a frank conversation with host Charul Malik on the Indian TV special ‘Talaash Ek Sitare Ki’. The actress, who appeared in the movie “Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar”, had made a special place in people’s hearts with her performances. However, after delivering numerous blockbusters, Ayesha has avoided the movies. Where is Ayesha these days and what is she doing? These questions left his fans perplexed. On the “Talaash Ek Sitare Ki” special, Ayesha revealed that when she watched her old movies like “Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar” and “Khiladi”, she was lost in these memories again. Referring to the incident on the sets of the movie ‘Jo Jeeta …’, she recalled: “Aamir Khan once brought me a present. He asked me to open this present. I said – I’ll open it later, but they asked me to open it right away. As soon as I opened the gift, something suddenly came out and spilled all over the place. ” Why did Ayesha stop acting after giving away so many blockbuster movies? Responding to this, she said, “There comes a time in a person’s life where he achieves his life purpose. I wanted to settle down, and during that time there have been many changes. could not manage my personal life and my professional life simultaneously, because of which I stopped acting. It has been many years since we saw Ayesha perform. Her fans want to see her on the big screen. When we asked Ayesha when was she going to return to the theater? In response, the actress said, “I will definitely be making a comeback as an actor, and there are many projects that I am working on. I will be coming to the digital platform soon.”







