Dwayne Johnson’s mom gets emotional watching ‘Young Rock’ actor recalls buying his first home
Young Rock is a recently released series that chronicles the life of wrestler turned actor Dwyane Johnson aka The Rock. He mainly focuses on early childhood superstars and his family. The show won overwhelmingly positive reactions from viewers. Now, Dwayne Johnsons’ mother has been seen getting emotional while watching the series.
Dwayne Johnson’s mom gets emotional watching Young Rock, actor remembers buying his parents’ very first home
The Rock is one of the most followed people on Instagram with over 220 million followers. He recently posted a video of his mother, Ata Johnson, watching the Young Rock series. In the show’s video, Dwayne Johnson recalls his youthful plan to buy his parents their very first house. Seeing the video, Ata was moved. The actor made the story in his legend.
“We never lived in a house growing up, it was always apartments and mobile homes so I knew when my mom watched that part of # YoungRocks she was going to have emos ?? where I talk about my University of Miami dreams of kicking ** on Saturday, get drafted by the NFL and buy my parents their very first house The moment she turned around, yup emo ?? ????????????????? Now of course I didn’t get drafted and stranded in my dreams in the NFL, about 4 years later I was lucky enough to finally buy my parents their very first home. Buuut they divorced a few years later so it all went to hell and we had to sell the house but it was fun as long as it lasted ?????? Drive on the highway, drive on it ”(sic).
Young Rock cast Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu and Adrian Groulx, playing the main character at different ages. Stacey Leilua played Dwayne Johnson’s mother, Ata Johnson on the series. Young Rock The cast also includes Joseph Lee Anderson as Dwaynes ‘father, Rocky Johnson, and Ana Tuisila as Dwaynes’ grandmother, Lia Maivia. The show is created by Nahantchka Khan for NBC.
The official synopsis saysYoung Rockfocuses on different chapters in the life of Dwayne Johnsons. From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his family of professional wrestlers, to football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy roller coaster that shaped Dwayne into the man he was born into. he is today and the larger-than-life figures have met along the way. They are four Young Rock episodes currently airing.
