Confidence in movies peaks since pandemic began (Exclusive)





3:58 p.m. PDT 03/19/2021



by



Pamela mcclintock



The NRG Inquiry was released two weeks before “Godzilla vs. Kong” hit the big screen. The Monster Showdown has a chance to open at $ 20 million or more, at the height of the pandemic, as theaters reopen in major North American markets, including Los Angeles. and NY

National Research Group, a leading Hollywood entertainment survey company, has been polling moviegoers every week since the start of the pandemic about their comfort levels returning to the movies. Thursday of this week was a milestone day. For the first time since the pandemic crippled the theatrical experience a year ago, those who say they would feel “very” or “somewhat” okay to buy a movie ticket have reached a record 57. %. It’s identical to the comfort of Sunday, March 15, 2020, the Sunday before all American theaters go dark. If this trend continues, the overall comfort level could exceed 60% by the first week of April. The results came two weeks before the Hollywood tentpole Godzilla vs. Kong debuts on the big screen and as cinemas in Los Angeles and New York, the country’s two largest film markets light up. Godzilla is also debuting simultaneously on HBO Max. (NRG does not provide tracking numbers for the movie.) Godzilla vs. Kong, from Legendary and Warner Bros., could prove to be a crucial appetite test for a box office revival. The biggest opening of the pandemic to date has been Wonder Woman 1984, which launched at $ 16.7 million over Christmas weekend. Tracking is strong for Godzilla, which has led some analysts to believe that an opening of $ 20 million or more is achievable. Studio executives receiving the weekly NRG briefing were also encouraged that the “very comfortable” category currently sits at 25%, a pandemic record that is even before March 15, 2020. Of those who say they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 61% are somewhat comfortable, while 39% are very comfortable. Coinciding with the increase in comfort, cinematic metrics have also improved significantly; 61% believe movie theaters are very or fairly safe, a gain of two or more points from a week ago and a new pandemic record for that measure. Additionally, more and more consumers are aware if their local theaters are open, either 48%, a jump of 6% or more from a week ago. Additionally, 68% of those polled said they would see a movie in theaters within the next three months. This has been on a steady upward trajectory for the past four weeks.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos