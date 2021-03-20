Entertainment
Neighborhood Spotlight: Virginia Square’s Best Homes, Entertainment & Dining
This neighborhood is the epicenter of higher education in Northern Virginia – but is moving here the smartest solution for you? Join the Keri Shull team to share everything you need to know about Virginia Square.
Like everything Arlington, the Virginia Square real estate market is booming right now. We see a ton of traffic like people are ascend of Condos in Arlington to single-family homes in more suburban neighborhoods in Northern Virginia and DC This means the condo market along the Orange Line evolves – in fact, it’s a perfect market for first time buyers!
And, as always, if you have any questions about real estate in Arlington, contact the Keri Shull team, the # 1 best-selling real estate team in the Washington, DC area.
The not-so-central square of the city
Virginia Square is an “urban village” in Arlington, located between Ballston and Clarendon. This is the penultimate stop on the Rosslyn-Ballston Corridor, the stretch of urban neighborhoods that runs through the heart of Arlington. Like other neighborhoods along the Orange Line, this means residents of Virginia Square have unparalleled access to incredible dining, entertainment, and transit options in any other urban village.
Virginia Square is just a few stops from some of DC’s most famous neighborhoods and landmarks, such as historic Georgetown. That means living in Virginia Square is perfect for people who want to experience all that the district has to offer.
Live the high life in Arlington
Due to the proximity to George Mason University and a George Washington University campus, Virginia Square is often considered a younger neighborhood. Part of the energy that permeates Virginia Square comes from its ease of walking – not only are there great public transportation options, but the abundance of employers, entertainment, and dining means residents can easily take care of all their daily chores on foot.
Virginia Square is well known for its urban atmosphere, employment opportunities, outdoor activities, and easy travel. If you are looking for the city of Arlington, then Virginia Square might be the perfect neighborhood for you.
Getting around ARL
Virginia Square offers excellent access to public transportation. Residents can take the orange and silver lines of the metro via the Ballston-MU or Virginia Square-GMU stations. That means all the entertainment and culture of NoVA and DC is a short train ride away when you live in Virginia Square.
In addition, with a fantastic Walk Score of 88It is quite possible to take care of daily errands on foot, while still enjoying the urban vibe of downtown Arlington.
Own a home in Virginia Square
Most of the homes in the Virginia Square Market are condominiums. The abundance of high-rise buildings helps reinforce the urban feeling of the Virginia Square neighborhood. That said, there are also a fair number of townhomes for sale in Virginia Square that offer a bit more of a suburban feel.
Some of the most popular condominium communities in Virginia Square include Lexington Square Condominiums, Library Courts and Virginia Square Gallery.
In general, the houses of Virginia Square hold their property value and appreciate it, which means buying a home in the neighborhood can be a smart investment for many people.
So why are homes in such demand in Virginia Square? Neighborhood residents enjoy a vibrant urban atmosphere and access to excellent public transportation. On top of that, the neighborhood is super-convenient for business travelers and local college students – and it even offers tons of great options for nightlife and entertainment in Arlington. This means that if you want to find a home in Virginia Square, you must have all the perks you can get!
How to find a house in Virginia Square
Within the Keri Shull team, we have hundreds of off-market properties that you can’t find online or elsewhere – and we want to give you priority access to these homes before they even hit the market!
And if you are sell a house in Arlington, it’s more important than ever to make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect your investment. The best way to do this is to speak with a top real estate agent and create a completely personalized home sales strategy.
So what are you waiting for? Set a time for a free, pressure-free consultation with one of our real estate analysts.
