Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn’s new pan masala ad leads to memes festival, fans imagine Kajol’s reaction
- Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn stunned fans when they united for a pan masala ad. As fans applauded the two actors who reunited, the ad opened the door to memes.
POSTED MARCH 20, 2021 1:53 p.m. IST
Bollywood couldn’t bring Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn into the same frame. But a new TV commercial managed to do it. The two actors starred in the new commercial of a brand of pan masala. Ajay has long been associated with the brand. With Shah Rukh joining the mix, fans have all kinds of reactions.
Ajay and Shah Rukh fans celebrated the union on screen, welcoming the new commercial. However, it also paved the way for some hilarious memes. A few fans have also tried to sum up Ajay’s wife actor Kajol’s reaction to watching the two stars in the same frame with funny pictures. There were a few others who did not approve of adding Shah Rukh to the mix.
Shah Rukh has been out of the limelight since the release of his film, Zero. 2018 director Aanand L Rai also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in key roles, but it didn’t perform well at the box office. The actor has been on hiatus since. However, he returned to the sets and filmed for his next film Pathan. Yash Raj Films’ production also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is reported that Salman will appear in a cameo role.
Ajay, on the other hand, has a number of films in the works. The actor is next expected to appear in Sooryavanshi, directed by Akshay Kumar. The film has announced a release date in April. Ajay will reprise his role as Singham in the film. He also reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is due out later this year. Alia Bhatt is playing the lead role. He has movies like RRR, Maidaan, Mayday, and Golmaal 5 in the pipeline. It also supports Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming film, The Big Bull.
