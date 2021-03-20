Entertainment
As WhatsApp, Instagram faces technical glitch, Bollywood celebrities reminisce about Orkut’s days
It was an unusual sight late Friday when the whole world noticed that their messages on WhatsApp were not being delivered and the messages were not uploading to Instagram. Among those citizens were celebrities from Bollywood, who thought it was a problem only for themselves and tried to find a solution like checking the internet connection and restarting the phones. The celebrities took to Twitter and tried to confirm that others were facing the same issue as services resumed shortly.
Bollywood celebrities on WhatsApp, Instagram outage
Amyra Dastur, Sonal Chauhan, Vedhika, Shraddha Das, Darshan Raval, Mukesh Chhabra, Shefali Bagga, Ashwin Mushran, Aseem Chhabrawere among those who took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the fall of WhatsApp. Many asked if others were having an issue and some restarted their phones multiple times and switched from Wi-Fi to mobile data.
I thought I was the only one !! I restarted my phone, switched between WiFi and mobile data several times ?????? what not. so yes you are having a technical problem with whatsapp n insta!
Vedhika (@ Vedhika4u) March 19, 2021
Whatsapp .. Instagram down .. why?
Shraddha das (@ shraddhadas43) March 19, 2021
Sabka Intsa WhatsApp network error aa raha hai?
Darshan Raval #RabbaMeharKari (@DarshanRavalDZ) March 19, 2021
The incident became a topic of discussion on social media, with netizens also joking.
In case WhatsApp isn’t back by the time I wake up
Hello, and in case I don’t see you, hello, good evening and good night!
Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) March 19, 2021
Dil bechara Director Mukesh Chhabra said people who came to Twitter brought back memories of the now-defunct Orkut where users were chatting alike.
Orkut ki yaaad aa gayi whatsapp nahi chal raha sab tweet by msg likh rahe hai
Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) March 19, 2021
Middle hindi Actor Tannishtha Chatterjee had a sarcastic take on how a few minutes’ blackout had thrown the world into a frenzy. She joked that this was a ‘serious problem’ and people could no longer send pictures and messages.
Wow !! What a serious problem the world is facing .. Insta Whatsapp down !!!!! Oh my God, how could we send pictures and messages ????
TannishthaChatterjee (@TannishthaC) March 19, 2021
The most serious problem facing the world today. #whatsappdown …. that’s what we have become.
TannishthaChatterjee (@TannishthaC) March 19, 2021
Thinking their phone had ‘growled’ to ‘terribly angry’ there were some interesting reactions.
Whatsapp, instagram down
#WhatsAppDown became a major trend within moments where people couldn’t message and post. The outage lasted 45 minutes and platforms owned by Facebook came back to life.
“A technical issue has caused problems accessing some Facebook services. We have fixed this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” a Facebook spokesperson said.
WhatsApp posted on Twitter: “Thanks for your patience, it lasted 45 minutes but we’re back!”
Instagram tweeted, “Some people had issues with their Instagram accounts earlier, but we’re back now. The issue has been resolved and we’re sorry for the issue.”
(With PTI inputs)
