Coronation Street bosses explain Tyrone and Lisa’s kiss secret

Coronation Street bosses revealed they were using a real couple to film a kissing scene.

The Friday episode of the ITV soap opera starred Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) and Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu), who are having an affair, sharing a secret kiss on a bench in Victoria Gardens.

The producers have now explained that to avoid contact between the cast and to adhere to UK social distancing guidelines, Alex Mulvaney and his wife Hannah stepped in to film the scene.

The actors were never seated together on the bench and instead were filmed chatting separately and the footage was then composed together during post-production to give the illusion of being side by side.

The actors filmed the scene separately (Danielle Baguley / ITV)

To make sure the actors had the correct eye line, Coronation Streets’ design department glued a pair of sunglasses to a telescoping radio antenna so on-screen lovers could appear to be looking at each other. in the eyes.

The real-life husband and wife were then called out to kiss for real as the camera pulled back to see the couple in an embrace on the bench, with Hannah using the hair dye, so she looked like l ‘actress.

Mulvaney said: My agent said Coronation Street needed extras who were in a bubble of support and because I used to be three more times a week and they knew half of my family had done extra work on the show, it worked perfectly.

My partner, Hannah, hadn’t done any extra work before, but my agent knew she had dark hair like Alinas, so I asked her if she wanted to.

The real couple was used to film the kiss (Danielle Baguley / ITV)

Hannah was nervous at first, but she’s a huge Coronation Street fan. I had been on the set a few times before, and I got to tell her what to expect and she was a bit starred when she saw the actors.

I thought it was a really inventive idea, especially the sunglasses on the car antenna to keep the actors in view.

Considering what’s going on in the world, this was the best way to do it safely.

It was a really enjoyable day and it was clear that all actors and staff were strictly following the rules of Covid. The organization and the care taken are incomparable.

Alex and Hannah Mulvaney (document)

Porojnicu added: Filming the kissing scene under Covid restrictions, where we had to stand two meters apart, was certainly a challenge, but as an actress I really enjoyed it.

It was hard not to be able to look each other in the eye for the emotion of the scene, but Coronation Street found a nifty way to cheat it with sunglasses on an antenna.

Everything that has been said in the scene leads to the kiss which is very important to Alina as it is the first time that she tells Tyrone out loud that she is falling in love with him.

Producer Iain MacLeod continued: For the most part, our brilliant writers, cast and crew cleverly got around our characters’ inability to come within two feet of each other.

So we told the same stories throughout the pandemic that we would have told in normal times.

But it was just a bad feeling to tell the story of an illicit affair, where someone betrays their partner on the basis of lust and sexual attraction, only so that we didn’t see any of the chemistry and proximity. Hence the smoke and the mirrors here!