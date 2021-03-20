Digital content creator and Youtuber CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar will make his musical debut in Bollywood. He will cover his rap single Yalgaar composed by Wily Frenzy, and the adapted version will serve as the title song of the next film, The big bull starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana DCruz in key roles with Nikita Dutta and Soham Shah.
Recently he was roped up for Amitabh Bachchan-Ajay Devgn’s star drama thriller Help to try out the eponymous role of a social media sensation.
CarryMinati states, I am very grateful to Kumar Mangat Pathak ji who phoned my business manager and cousin Deepak Char for this project. Excited to be working with Ajay Devgn again and this time regarding my second passion after gaming – music. I am very excited about the upcoming release of this adapted version and look forward to receiving a lot of love and support from the public. The original piece was born from the posture of a revolt while the adapted version highlights ingenuity and dynamism. Although we have maintained the belligerent vibe of the trail throughout.
The big bull is directed by Kookie Gulati, produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Anand Pandit & Vikrant Sharma and edited by Dharmendra Sharma. The film’s tale navigates the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta capturing his financial crimes from 1980 to 1990. The film is slated for release at Disney + Hotstar on April 8, 2021.
