The familiar face of Las Cruces returns for Hollywood’s ‘American Idol’ week

Las Cruces’ Dzaki Sukarno heads to Hollywood with hopes of becoming an American Idol star after the breeze through the first round of the show last month.

The 20-year-old, a familiar face at Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market, won his golden ticket in the February 28 episode by wowing judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. with his interpretation of Kane Brown’s “Good as you.”

“I wanted to sing ‘Good as You’ by Kane Brown because I sing it all the time at my concerts and at the farmers market and it’s something I’m comfortable with and it can show my art, basically. , “he said.

Get to know the New Mexico State University student ahead of the Hollywood Week episodes of “American Idol,” which premiere Sunday at 6 p.m. on ABC.

Hollywood week:Las Cruces singer to appear on American Idol on Sunday, Monday

Dzaki Sukarno comes from an agricultural background

The 20-year-old is in his third year at New Mexico State University studying agricultural affairs. He comes from an agricultural background, having grown up around goats and sheep, and even works in spring and summer surveying fields for agriculture.

While he dreams of being a country singer, Sukarno says the celebrity life is not for him.

“Of course my goal is to be retired on a huge property in Texas, New Mexicoor Wyoming, where there is farmland, and raise a few kids and be a country singer, but not too much. traditional. Just enough for people to know me “he said.

Next stop, Hollywood:NMSU student gets gold ticket on ‘American Idol’

The love of music is at the heart of the Sukarno family

Sukarno’s father is the one who first introduced him to music, which he said led to his musical roots.

Growing up I watched my dad play in a garage band and he’s from Indonesia and there’s a really big Indonesian community in California, a lot of musicians actually, so he really put me in, Sukarno. said The Round Up of NMSU.

He started performing more after placing in the top 15 of an FFA convention talent competition in 2018.

“… This is where my passion never stopped growing,” he says. “I started looking for more open mics.”

He has since performed in the bars, cafes, restaurants and markets of Las Cruces to get used to performing in front of a crowd.

You can find original songs by Dzaki Sukarno on Spotify

Sukarno already has three country singles on Spotify: “Was it supposed to be”, “Sail Away” and “Where we should be”.

The songs have been recorded last year at The Range, an event venue and recording studio in Las Cruces.

All three songs have been streamed over 3,500 times on Spotify.

Dzaki Sukarno has a TikTok follower

His TikTok where he of course posts clips of himself singing, including subscriber requests, has taken off, with nearly 100,000 subscribers.

His covers range from a country version of “Steal My Girl” by One Direction to classics like “Three Wooden Crosses” by Randy Travis and “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days)” by The Judds.

But his most popular message isn’t about him singing! The clip of him smiling on camera in a cowboy hat and NMSU shirt has over 2.7 million views.

Dzaki Sukarno is in the Air Force ROTC

Sukarno is a member of the Air Force ROTC and received a Full Air Force Scholarship.

From 2022, he will be an officer for a few years before he can fully pursue music.

So what is life like after winning a golden ticket on national television?

It was really a lot of fun. I’m also excited for my friends who got it right and aired their episode, Sukarno says KFOX14. It’s nice to see them grow up and to see us all grow together.

Tune in to ABC at 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday to see if Sukarno makes it to the next “American Idol” round.