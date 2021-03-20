Breaking news from Oregon, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 am PDT

OREGON-WALKOUT WOES

In Oregon, Democrats seek to end GOP boycotts of legislature

SALEM, Ore. (AP) Walkouts by Republican lawmakers from the Oregon legislature have become so frequent that Democrats want to punish boycotters who torpedo progressive legislation with daily fines of $ 500 and even disqualify them. The issue has become acrimonious and Democrats say it undermines the democratic functioning of the state. A Senate committee Thursday held a hearing on four measures aimed at depriving Republicans of the influence of quorum rules. Oregon is particularly vulnerable to boycotts because it requires a two-thirds majority to be present for a quorum. Forty-six other US state houses require a simple majority. Democrats have most seats in the Legislature, but lack a two-thirds majority to do business if Republicans stay on the sidelines.

OREGON VIRUS OUTBREAK

Governor speeds up Oregon vaccine eligibility schedule

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Governor Kate Brown is speeding up the Oregons COVID-19 vaccine eligibility timeline so vulnerable populations can receive vaccines by May 1, when all adults become eligible. Additionally, as of Monday, counties that have largely completed vaccinating residents 65 or older may begin immunizing the next eligible groups as well as migrant and seasonal farm workers working in the county. Starting March 29, those eligible for the vaccine will include people 45 to 64 years old with underlying health conditions, migrant and seasonal farm workers, farm and seafood workers, food processing workers. food and people living in low-income senior housing, congregated seniors and independent living.

FIVE DEAD WOLVES

5 wolves found dead in northeastern Oregon

SALEM, Oregon (AP) Officials in Oregon say five wolves were found dead in northeastern Oregon in February. Oregon State Police said Friday, when asked about the matter by The Associated Press, that on February 9, a collar on a wolf indicated a signal of mortality in Mt. Harris Area in Union County. Police Captain Timothy R. Fox said in an email that arriving officers found a total of five wolves dead. He says the cause of death is unknown. Fox says all of the carcasses were taken to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Forensic Lab to determine the cause of death. A spokeswoman for the State of Fish and Wildlife said the incident was under investigation. No other information was released.

NCAA-TENNESSEE-OREGON ST

Oregon State eliminates Tennessee 70-56 as No.12 seed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Oregon State has played the role of underdog all season and is now the last No.12 seed to win an NCAA tournament opener. Roman Silva scored 16 points and the Beavers took advantage of icy shots from the Tennessees to beat the fifth-seeded Vols 70-56 in the Midwest region. Oregon State became the first Pac-10/12 school to win the conference tournament after being chosen to finish last and is now the 51st seeded 12 to eliminate a five seed since the NCAA Championship extension in 1985. The Vols shot 5 for 26 from the arc while shooting 33% overall.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SCHOOLS IN PORTLAND

Portland OK returns to class for students

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Portland public school students will begin hybrid in-person education on April 1 after the teachers’ union and school board ratified an agreement to resume classroom instruction during the coronavirus pandemic. KOIN reports that by a 6-1 vote on Thursday night, the PPS Board of Educatoin approved the plan for the youngest kindergarten to grade 1 students to start on April 1. Students in Grades 2-5 would begin face-to-face instruction in April. 5, while students in Grades 6 to 12 will start the week of April 19. The Portland district is the largest of the Oregons, with approximately 49,000 students.

ASBESTOS VIOLATIONS – ENTREPRENEUR

Contractor fined $ 74,000 for asbestos-contaminated debris

MEDFORD, Oregon (AP) A Florida-based company has been fined more than $ 74,000 for misdirecting asbestos-contaminated debris to a landfill in southern Oregon. The Mail Tribune reports that the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality described the violations as large-scale violations, but said the problems had since been properly mitigated and removed. The state fined BACH Land Development for improperly cleaning a dozen manufactured home sites containing asbestos between late November and early December and for carrying out an unlicensed asbestos reduction project at Medford Estates. The company has until April 4 to challenge the fine.

ARMS VIOLENCE POLICE TEAM

Portland mayor slows down $ 2million plan to bring back police squad

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said last week he would quickly seek $ 2 million to bring back a police patrol team to deal with an increase in gun violence. But this week, he admitted he needed more time. The Oregonian / OregonLive Wheeler reports told supporters of the plan he needed to provide additional information to other commissioners to gain their support. Wheeler spoke to city, county and federal public safety officials and community representatives on Wednesday, saying his colleagues will need to know the community is standing by their side in making those decisions. He said he was not an island and needed at least three votes. The mayor said he believed he would eventually get the votes.

LEGISLATURE-OREGON-HEALTH CARE

Oregon Senate votes to make health care a right

SALEM, Oregon (AP) The Oregon Senate has approved a resolution that would ask voters to decide whether the state is obligated to ensure that every resident has access to affordable health care as a basic human right. The resolution, the aim of which is to change the state’s constitution, was approved on the principles of the party, Democratic senators in favor and Republicans opposed. It then goes to the Democratic-controlled House of the Legislative Assembly. A similar effort in 2018 was approved by the House, but died in committee in the Senate. Had it been put on the ballot and approved by voters, it would have been a state’s first constitutional amendment to create a basic right to health care.