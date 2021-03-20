Bell Bottom to Prithviraj: 6 Bollywood Movies Based On Real Events Releasing In 2021 You Can’t Miss





Over time, Bollywood films based on real events have gained immense popularity. In recent years, Indian cinema has created captivating feature films like Mangal Mission, Uri: The surgical strike, Raazi, Gold, Padman and many more based on real life events. 2021 is no different as manufacturers prepare to release some of the highly anticipated movies based on real events. Bell Bottom to Prithviraj: Bollywood Movies Based On Real Events Releasing In 2021 1. The big bull Located in the late 1980s and early 1990s, The big bull stars Abhishek Bachchan as the broker who rocked Dalal Street and made history. The plot of the film is sure to remind you of Hansal Mehta’s critically acclaimed series Scam 1992: The Story of Harshad Mehta. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film also stars Ileana DCruz, Ram Kapoor, Sumit Vats, Sohum Shah, Nikita Dutta and Lekha Tripathi in key roles. Release Date: April 8, 2021 2. Bell bottom With Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Adil Hussain,The lower end of the bellis one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the spy thriller is based on a 1980s hijacking and depicts the story of India’s forgotten heroes. Kumar will play the role of a RAW agent and Lara Dutta will try out the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Also read: Here’s When You Can Watch Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom Release Date: May 28, 2021 3. 83 Sports drama 83 starsRanveer Singhas cricket Kapil Dev- the captain of the Indian cricket team at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone as Romi Bhatia (Kapil’s wife Dev), Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri. Release Date: June 4, 2021 4. Maidaan Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan revisits history and tells us the story of what was said to be the golden age of Indian football. The film captures various aspects that made the decade – from 1952 to 1962 – the most remarkable in Indian football history. Ajay Devgn will be seen taking on the role of coach Syed Abdul Rahim under whose leadership the Indian soccer team won the Asian Games in 1951 and 1962. Directed by Amit Sharma, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh. Maidaan is likely to face off at the box office with SS RajamouliRRR. Release Date: October 13, 2021 6. Prithviraj The next film from Yash Raj FilmsPrithvirajstars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in the lead. Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film marks Chhillar’s Bollywood debut and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in key roles. The historical action drama is a biopic of the legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. The story revolves around the first battle of Tarain led by Chauhan. “It is truly an honor that I play the role of one of India’s most fearless and courageous kings, Prithviraj Chauhan. As a nation, we should always celebrate our heroes and immortalize what they did to spread the values ​​that lived among Indians. Prithviraj is our attempt to highlight its value and daring, Akshay Kumar told IANS. Release Date: November 5, 2021 6. Bhuj: the pride of India Taking place during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971, Bhuj: the pride of India revolves around IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik who was in charge of Bhuj airport. During the war, the IAF airstrip in Bhuj was destroyed in action. But Karnika, with the help of 300 women, rebuilt the base which ultimately played a vital role in winning the war. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of South Indian actress Pranitha Subhash. Release date: in 2021 Now read: 6 Bollywood Actors Who Will Be Seen In South Indian Movies In 2021 8 great Bollywood films whose release dates will clash in 2021 Ranveer Singhs 83 at Bombay Begums on Netflix, here are the release dates of 7 upcoming movies of 2021 > Learn more about entertainment

