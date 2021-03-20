



Image source: INSTAGRAM / SHARMILATAGOREOFFCIAL Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine Veteran Bollywood actor Sharmila Tagore received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday at a hospital. Tagores’ daughter, jewelry designer Saba Ali Khan, took to social media to share the news of her mother’s vaccination. In the photo, shared by Saba on her Instagram Stories, the 76-year-old actor is seen flashing the victory sign as she gets vaccinated at Artemis Hospital. Image source: INSTAGRAM / SABAPATAUDI Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine Sharmila Tagore is the latest Indian celebrity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, following veterans like Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, Paresh Rawal, Satish Shah, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Anupam Kher, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and comedian Johnny Lever. On Friday, Dharmendra shared a video of his first dose of the Covid vaccine. The actor said he got bloated while tweeting and decided to get the shot. Dharmendra tweeted: “Tweet karte karte …. josh aa gaya … aur principal nikal gaya …. vaccination lene …. this is definitely not a show … but to inspire you all .. … Friends, be careful. “ The veteran actor also reminded people to wear masks and maintain social distancing, He tweeted earlier, “Mask laga kar baith ….. tere tarboz koi nahin kharede ga ……. lock down ko lock karna hai … .. to make gas ki doori aur mask zarori, (wear a mask and sit down, no one will buy your watermelons, we have to lock the lock, maintain social distancing and wear a mask ), ”Dharmendra wrote in her photo. On March 1, the government launched the nationwide campaign to vaccinate all people over the age of 60 – and those aged 45 to 59 with co-morbidities. (With PTI inputs)







