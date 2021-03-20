March Madness opens higher: TV ratings Thursday, March 18, 2021





“Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” lead Thursday’s shows.

The first NCAA tournament games in nearly two years drew significantly larger audiences than their 2019 counterparts. ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, meanwhile, topped Thursday’s prime-time ratings on broadcast networks. The “first four” games on TruTV and TBS averaged 1.94 million viewers, a jump of 44% from the 1.35 million average of the first four games (played over two nights) of the last tournament. in 2019. on TBS, which has more reach than TruTV, likely helped, as did the presence of well-known programs UCLA and Michigan State in one of the opening games. The TBS broadcast of the UCLA-Michigan State contest was by far the most watched of the four with 3.15 million viewers. TBS ‘other game (Drake vs Wichita State) drew just over 2 million viewers, while the two contests on TruTV (Appalachian State-Norfolk State and Texas Southern-Mount St. Mary’s) averaged 1.3 million. The tournament’s first full round began on Friday, with CBS and TNT joining TBS and TruTV to broadcast matches. Elsewhere on cable, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson tonight led in total prime time with 3.18 million viewers, just ahead of the UCLA-Michigan State game (the latter a substantial lead among adults 18-49 and 25-54). On broadcast networks, Grey’s Anatomy had the best score of 18-49 year olds with a score of 0.97 (with 4.97 million viewers in total) while Station 19 had the largest total audience with 5.1 million (and 0.79 in the 18-49 demo). A million little things (0.48, 3.01 million viewers) checked a week ago. The two-part season finale of The Unicorn on CBS averaged 0.41 among adults aged 18 to 49 and 3.31 million viewers, slightly below its seasonal figures. Fox Hell’s Kitchen had a high season in adults aged 18-49 at 0.83, and Call me Kat (0.59) and Last man standing (0.47) also improved. Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more news and figures on ratings.







