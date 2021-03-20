LFW 2021: All about the celebration of life, Samant Chauhan on his latest collection





Through his new clothing line, fashion designer Samant Chauhan says he wants to break the “chain of boredom” that the COVID-19 pandemic has tied to the hopes and dreams of many. The collection, titled ‘New Born,’ which the Delhi-based fashion designer showcased at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week ‘phygital’ edition on Saturday, offers a new perspective on the life that had stood still last year in stride. of the health crisis. Famous for his penchant for monochrome, Chauhan said through flowers and reflections that he had tried to create “balance”, both in designs and in life. “This pandemic has caused us to live life in a monotonous fashion. This collection is designed with the need to break this chain of boredom in mind and come out with a new perspective. “All sets get a glimpse of this celebration. The exquisite flowers with the right balance of shimmer and shine indicate the balance we need to honor this year in our lives,” said the graduate of the National Institute of Technology of fashion (NIFT) to PTI in an email interview. Discussing the look of “ New Born, ” Chauhan said there are dramatic pieces of clothing with intense sleeves, flowy fabric and shimmering details that give the freedom to go out, get ready to party and celebrate. life in its own way. The designer, who is from Dharhara village in Bihar’s Munger district, said he hopes people will embrace the new year with new hopes. “The year 2020 has been very difficult for people all over the world. Some wish to forget and move on with their lives without thinking about the challenges they faced, trying to embrace the new year and looking forward to all the good that “there is in the world. I wish to do the same,” he said. The ongoing fashion gala is taking place partly on the ground in Mumbai and online and Chauhan said this “phygital” version has given the public a chance to look at everything in a new way. The collection’s color palette is monotonous, but has a sparkle of pastels that aims to celebrate life to the fullest, the designer explained. “The influence that one can draw is obviously the idea of ​​being newborn which can be understood in different terms and accept the scenario as well as come out with the most positive perspective.” The event, organized by Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) and the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), concludes on Sunday. This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos