Cited Bars, Playhouse Square Show, Selected Events Return, Vaccine News, More – Coronavirus Timeline March 13-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio From vaccine news to upcoming openings, here's our regular roundup of coronavirus facts, figures and figures for Cleveland, Ohio, the United States and the world from March 13-19, followed by our quotes of the week:

March 13

Ohio is now reporting 1,558 new cases of the coronavirus. Ohio Investigative Unit agents cite the Jackies Sports Bar & Grill in Painesville for misconduct and disorderly activity for social distancing violations. If you get a vaccine at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State Universitys, you’ll be able to park for free on nearby land, the city of Cleveland confirms. The city has released a map of five lots showing which will be free for those who get vaccinated and indicating where on-street parking will be prohibited.

March 14

Ohio reports that the number of confirmed or probable Covid infections stands at 989,191, up 893 since Saturday.

March 15

Ohio has now recorded more than 990,000 cases after the State Department of Health reported 1,149 cases today. Music Box Supper Club will bring live music back inside the venue starting in May, with safety precautions in mind. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 4,800 cases of coronavirus variants originally found in the UK, South Africa and Brazil have been reported in the United States. Germany, France, Italy and Spain are among the countries to suspend use of the AstraZenecas vaccine, as regulators review safety data following reports of blood clots. AstraZeneca has defended its vaccine. European regulators said the link between the vaccine and clots was not confirmed. In the first week of March, more than 20% of blood donations from unvaccinated people contained Covid antibodies, according to data shared with CNN.

March 16

Ohio adds 1,883 coronavirus cases and 121 deaths in its bi-monthly death update. So far, the state has reported 992,223 cases, 51,756 hospitalizations and 17,992 deaths. All Ohio residents 40 and older will be eligible for the vaccine starting Friday, and all residents 16 and older will become eligible starting Monday, March 29. Organizers say the annual Duck Ribbon Festival (pictured above, bottom left) has been canceled to stop the spread of Covid. To date, according to CDC figures, 533,057 people in the United States have died from Covid. While much of the nations immunization campaign has focused on adults, Moderna has started to study its vaccine in children 6 months to 11 years old, reports the Wall Street Journal. This is the latest effort to expand the vaccination campaign. Sweden becomes the latest country to suspend use of the AstraZenecas vaccine over fears of potential blood clots. China approves new vaccine for emergency use.

the 17th of March

Ohio adds 1,458 cases, below the 21-day average of 1,604. The total number of cases has reached 993,681. Ohioans are moving smoothly through the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University on first official day of mass vaccinations. The Ohio Senate passes bills that agree to spend around $ 920 million on federally funded coronavirus relief efforts last year. Senators unanimously approved spending of $ 465 million for rent and utility assistance, $ 150 million for small businesses, $ 112 million for daycares and $ 100 million for bars and restaurants. Two signs of life for the events returning to downtown Cleveland: The Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland is set to host its first event in over a year, a bridal show that is expected to draw thousands of visitors in April. Additionally, the curtain will rise in Playhouse Square for the first time in over a year when The Choir of Man opens for a month at the Mimi Ohio Theater on Friday, June 11. highest daily increase in infections. The country’s total caseload is 11,693,838. Brazil has recorded 284,775 virus-related deaths, with 2,648 new deaths today.

March 18

Ohio is reporting 2,104 more cases, the first day the state surpassed 2,000 since the start of March. New hospitalizations almost doubled from Wednesday to today, from 81 to 156. Ohios is progressing towards the meeting Governor Mike DeWineThe goal of lifting health orders slowed this week but continued in the right direction, with the state reporting 143.8 new cases per 100,000 population with onset of symptoms in the past two weeks. Additionally, the latest version of the Ohios coronavirus alert map shows further improvement, with 60 counties on red alert, down from 66 last week and 76, 80, and 84 in previous weeks. Cuyahoga and each of the six surrounding counties of Greater Cleveland remain in the red. Ohio will receive 500,000 doses of the vaccine per week by Monday, March 29. Ohio is reporting 804 cases among K-12 students and 181 staff members for the week of March 8. Ohio Investigative Unit officers cite Scorchers in Bedford Heights for misconduct. activity, with little or no social distancing measures in place. The Summit County Public Health Department is moving its eight-week mass vaccination site from the Chapel Hill Mall on Akrons North Side to the Summit County Fairgrounds in Tallmadge. OIU agents cite the Rays Pub in Akron, the Public House in Cleveland and the Smedleys Bar in Cleveland for violating coronavirus health orders on St. Patrick’s Day. With the United States getting closer President BidenWith the goal of injecting 100 million vaccines weeks ahead of its target, the White House says the nation is in a position to help provide its neighbors Canada and Mexico with millions of vaccines. ABC News analysis indicates that the daily national average of cases continues to decline, but 15 states have seen the average number of cases increase by at least 10%: Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oregon and West Virginia. The network, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Delaware, Idaho, Minnesota, Nevada, Oregon and West Virginia have seen their case averages increase by at least 25%.

March 19

The CDC is updating its physical distance guidelines for schools from 6 feet to 3 feet. The new regulations come after health officials noted a recent study that shows no significant difference in Covid rates in Massachusetts public schools that had implemented social distancing rules over 3 feet away compared to those with rules to stay more than 6 feet away.

Quotes of the week

On the one hand, we are distributing vaccines at an unprecedented rate, but on the other hand, we have these variants. We also know that surges occurred after spring break and after vacation before. So what happens now is really up to us. – Emergency doctor Dr. Leana Wen at CNN.

It will accelerate Covid-19 at the national level. – Dr Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, referring to Texas removing a mask mandate, which he says will have an effect nationwide.

We compile our coronavirus timeline from cleveland.com stories and wire reports. Every Saturday morning, we recap the news and statistics about the virus.

