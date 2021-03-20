Rani Mukerji on 25 years in Bollywood: “ my struggle and my learning is still ongoing ”





On the eve of her birthday, Rani Mukerji surprised her fans by going live from Yash Raj Films’ Instagram handle. The actor opened up about his journey as an actor, filming with Saif Ali Khan for Bunty Aur Babli 2 and also revealed his upcoming project. Interestingly, Rani is also finishing 25 years in Bollywood this year. The actor made his debut with the Bengali film Biyer Phool and later starred in the Bollywood film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat (1996). During the live session, she said her film journey is still ongoing. “My journey hasn’t stopped since I was 16 years old. The struggle and the learning are still going on. I still have a lot to do. The more I work with different directors and actors, the more I learn. With each film, I discover a new me. I love telling stories of important and powerful women. I hope my next 25 years will be as good as my last 25 years. And I hope I continue to have the kind of love my fans have given me so far, ”said the 42-year-old. When one of her fans asked her about her birthday wish this year, she replied, “The only wish is for Covid to disappear from the world. Our life should get back to normal. Theaters should be back in business and we should all be able to watch movies in theaters. “ Fans also wanted to know if she was returning to screens with the third installment of Mardaani, a crime thriller that saw Rani in an action-packed police avatar. Beating the rumor, Rani said, “No, there is no Mardaani 3. I wish there was because it’s one of my favorite franchises.” However, she made sure that admirers would receive good news on her birthday. “I hope you are happy with the announcement of my new movie tomorrow,” she added. Rani also spoke about Bunty Aur Babli 2, a sequel to her 2005 film of the same name. While the first film starred Rani alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, in the 2021 version Rani will be seen with Saif Ali Khan. Speaking about sharing screen space with her Hum Tum co-star, Rani said this time on sets they talked about parenting and swapped stories of Adira and Taimur. Bunty Aur Babli also 2 stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.Rani promised the audience would enjoy the sequel, which was performed by Varun V Sharma. “He did a fabulous job with Bunty Aur Babli 2. He gave the story a nice quirky twist. Sharvari and Siddhant Chaturvedi have incredible freshness in the film. I’m sure fans will love the movie as much as they loved the original, ”said Rani. Rani celebrates her 43rd birthday on March 21.







