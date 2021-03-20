Entertainment
Actors find opportunity to perform in Billings
The Billings Symphony presents Guys and Dolls this weekend and a few special guests will join the musicians scene.
The Lockwood Performing Arts Center is one of the few venues open across the country and now hosts musical actors from Broadway and the big cities.
The cast arrived on Tuesday and rehearsed with the symphony at the Lockwood Performing Arts Center.
“Guys and Dolls: A Musical Fable of Broadway” will be their first performance in over a year.
“It’s really, really nice to sing with people and an orchestra again,” said Jessica Soza, an actress from San Diego as Sarah Brown.
“This is our first live performance with an orchestra,” said Nicholas Dromard, an actor from New York playing the role of Nathan Detroit. “Along with other cast members, it’s really wonderful to be here.”
They are excited because they haven’t been on stage for over a year.
“It didn’t feel real, you know, in the weeks before that, coming here to Billings,” said Robert Ariza, a New York actor playing Sky Masterson. “But there is a familiarity with what we do and there is such love, and you can tell everyone has felt that loss, right?” And so we’re all so excited to get started.
“I’m not sure if words can convey how important it is for this opportunity to happen,” said Korie Lee Blossey, a New York actor playing Nicely-Nicely Johnson. “I’ll do anything. I will be doing rehearsals from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Either way. I just, I need to do this.
And they are ready even after this period not to play.
“You kind of share that connection,” said Desiree Dromard, a New York actress playing Miss Adelaide. “And the actors, we get excited and become friends, quick.”
“It’s like our bunch of best friends just ended up in the sandbox,” Blossey said. “And we’re six feet apart, but we’re so happy to be in the sandbox.”
“It’s just fun to be on stage,” said Colin McAdoo, an actor from Sonoma, Calif., Playing Benny Southstreet. “It makes me feel like I’m fine, you know.” And it’s just the best feeling in the world.
“We are one of the very few orchestras to perform with audiences,” said Ann Harrigan, Music Director of the Billings Symphony. “We are really leading the way in the country. And part of that is because we adhere to health and safety protocols so strictly. Our audience has been great.
“It’s exciting to feel that energy again with others and not just on stage, but once we have people in the house it will just be a glorious experience,” said Soza.
“Guys and Dolls: A Musical Fable of Broadway” takes place at the Lockwood Performing Arts Center on Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
The Saturday night show will be broadcast live.
Desiree Dromard is married to Nicholas Dromard and is listed in the cast as Desiree Davar.
