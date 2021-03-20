Entertainment
James ‘Hollywood’ Henderson Charged With Murder
Three men were charged this week with murder in connection with the murder of 39-year-old Evan Fidencio Aleman at a bar on the north side of Wichita Falls, court records show.
One of the men charged Wednesday was on parole for robbery when police discovered that Aleman had been stabbed at around 12:40 p.m. 28, according to court documents.
A Wichita County grand jury has indicted Rosendo Espino Jr. of Haltom City, James “Hollywood” Henderson Jr. of Wichita Falls and Jorge Soto of Wichita Falls, according to court records.
If they are found guilty of murder, they risk life in prison.
The three men are accused of beating and stabbing Aleman in the parking lot of O’Brien’s Sports Pub in the 1300 block of North Scott Avenue, according to court records.
Espino, 34, was released from prison on February 5, 2019, on parole for a theft he committed on January 3, 2016, according to court documents.
He pleaded guilty on September 30, 2016 and was sentenced to five years for a more serious offense in plea bargaining for robbing a man from a hotel room, according to court documents.
After:Police: blood on jacket led to murder arrest
Espino, 34, was being held in Wichita County Jail on Friday on $ 1 million bond, according to prison records online.
He is being held for murder and a suspected parole violation, court documents show.
Espino admitted to arguing with a man in the bar and following him into the parking lot where he and others fought with him, but denied stabbing anyone, documents claim judicial.
He is scheduled for an April 12 hearing at the 89th District Court on the amount of his bail and has pleaded not guilty to murder, court documents show.
Henderson, 50, was being held at WCJ on $ 250,000 bond, according to prison records.
He told police he did not know he stabbed anyone because he was drunk, according to claims in court documents.
Presiding District Judge Bob Brotherton lowered Henderson’s bond from $ 1 million to $ 250,000 after a March 12 hearing, court records show.
Wichita Falls attorney David Nix and Danny Nix, longtime Burkburnett Bulldogs basketball coach and athletics director, testified on Henderson’s behalf at the hearing.
They spoke of Henderson’s positive role in their family during and after he lived with their parents in Burkburnett during a time when he was young.
Hollywood was just a guy who was always involved, ”said Danny Nix.
Her daughter-in-law testified that he is the only father she has ever known, that he is not violent and that he is a “peacemaker” who fights diabetes and glaucoma.
Wichita County Assistant District Attorney Dobie Kosub pointed out that Henderson was involved in a stabbing at another bar on June 5, 2016.
Henderson has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident, according to previous reports from The Times Record News.
David Nix said it looked like a self-defense situation.
Defense attorney Jeff Eavess said a grand jury refused to indict Henderson on the charge.
Soto, 38, was free from Wichita County jail on Friday on $ 300,000 bond, according to jail records.
A bloodstained jacket and pants, and video footage recorded at Soto’s arrest, according to allegations in court records.
Ninety-ninth District Judge Charles Barnard lowered Soto’s bail from $ 1 million to $ 300,000 after a hearing on Feb. 4, the court said.
Barnard set terms of release, including requiring Soto to wear a GPS ankle monitor, court documents show.
After:Judge orders murder defendant to pay raise money for ankle monitor, throws him in jail
Trish Choate, corporate watchdog reporter for The Times Record News, covers education, the courts, breaking news, politics and more. Contact Trish with news tips at [email protected] His Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.
