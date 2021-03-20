Guest Comment: Advocacy Using the Five Es – Austin Daily Herald





By Julie Clinefelter Executive Director Austin Public Library The events of 2020 forced the library to reflect and reassess all the ways we work to serve the Austin community. The 21st century library is more than just books. Historically, times of economic crisis and uncertainty increase library use. As community members tighten their belts at home and the budgets of community organizations shrink, people rely on the library to fill the gaps. As we approach 2021 and beyond, we want to define how the Austin Public Library supports our community and share what the library can do for you. We believe that the vision of libraries can be best achieved in five key areas, which we have called The Five Es: Education More than ever, the library card is an essential resource for students, families and teachers. Our educated staff, early childhood education programs, the summer reading club, 1,000 pre-kindergarten books, storytimes, and various collections of materials serve the children and families in our community. Education does not stop at the classroom (physical or virtual). Lifelong learning is at the heart of everything the library does, from personal interactions to material selection to programming. Equity Library staff provide programs, a social justice book club, and specially selected material to address and promote discussion of racial equity and anti-racism. The library’s wifi and hotspot program are digital lifesavers for community members who need access to computers and the internet to navigate all aspects of modern life – especially during a pandemic : school work, medical and public health needs, news and information, banking and finance, job search and training, entertainment, social connection, voter registration, participation in the census, etc. Commitment Author and sociologist Eric Klinenberg encourages us to talk about physical distancing rather than social distancing because the social bond is more vital than ever. In response to COVID, library staff brought people together for online stories, book clubs, and workshops – vitally important services in addressing social isolation, and maintained phone contacts and talks. referral services for its customers throughout the pandemic. Accountability For years, the library has been a trusted resource for residents looking for space, services, and staff to help them prepare their resumes, learn new skills, apply for jobs, and navigate. in a technology-rich economy. It has also enabled those who re-enter the workforce after leaving correctional facilities, recovering from medical issues or having faced other difficult circumstances, to take the first steps to rebuild productive and fulfilling lives. It is a place where people trust and where they know they will be met without judgment. Empathy The library building, programming and staff create a safe, multicultural and supportive space in Austin where everyone can feel welcome. A city is successful when people from all walks of life can come together to share and build community. The Austin Public Library and its staff are a vital part of our community and we look forward to working with you to strengthen and improve the quality of life for all of our residents. As we focus on a new year and new possibilities, we urge you to speak up and invest in the library as we all work together for the Austin community. What is your favorite E library? Do you have a story that explains why? Let us know at [email protected] or post on our Facebook page @Austin Public Library MN. Help us tell the story of community power. And don’t forget to visit us – online or in person – to see what the library can do for you.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos