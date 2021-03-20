The Undertaker calls The Rock a C-List actor, The Rock responds





The Rock took to social media to respond to The Undertaker jokingly blaming his acting career.

The Rock responded to The Undertaker by calling him a “C-Lister” following a recent joke from The Deadman about a potential career in Hollywood. Taker jokingly referred to The Rock as the above during an interview with Robbie Fox on the My mother’s basement Podcast. The former WWE star, who walked away from wrestling late last year, claimed he never really had acting aspirations because he enjoyed being a wrestler. Related: WWE’s Charlotte Flair To Star In Walking Tall Reboot He would point out that he has no problem with people who feel the need to make the transition to Hollywood but aren’t sure it worked for The Rock. My state of mind was like, I’m living my dream here! So I didn’t have the ambition to go to Hollywood and go through it like that, which I have nothing against the guys who do. Juries still don’t know if it worked for The Rock or not, I don’t know. “You know, it’s a C-Lister,” he added, brazenly. The Rock took Taker’s joke in stride and responded via Twitter, praising his former colleague for his sense of humor, as well as his in-ring abilities. Hahaha one of the many reasons I love my big brother Take, ” he tweeted. “A great sense of humor. An absolute beast in the ring and the most athletically gifted great man to ever wrestle and honor our square circle. An honor to get my ass kicked by him over the years. years [folded hands emoji] [flexed biceps emoji] # CList4L. “ Batista would agree The Rock is arguably the biggest star in Hollywood right now and there is certainly nothing from C-List about him. Jokes aside, though, there are some people who don’t think Dwayne Johnson is such a great actor. Last year, Batista criticized The Rock’s acting, after admitting there was something special about the People’s Champion. “There’s something about him that’s really special. I would never take that away from him. Would I consider him a great actor? Fuck no,” The Animal stated. A fairly good actor himself, Batista has yet to reach Johnson’s heights. As for Taker, he didn’t even bother to try. Next: Paul Heyman Says Rock Contacted Roman Reigns About Game Riddle slips and mentions a banned WWE word during interview

