Antenna Up: How bank data decodes the success of streamers

The fledgling analytics company has Hollywood’s ear and anger, with an innovative approach to tracking streaming trends, like how long ‘Hamilton’ fans stayed with Disney + after signing up .



Last summer, Disney CEO Bob Chapek called the Disney + debut of the filmed version of the Broadway musical Hamilton “a huge success.” What a success? Disney, like many of its streaming peers, won’t say.

One-year-old analytics startup Antenna has found a workaround, however. The company has access to a wealth of consumer purchasing data, which it uses to determine which movies and TV shows get people to subscribe to streamers. Antenna says she can calculate the percentage of those new subscribers who stick with a service, a holy grail in determining the long-term value of a project. Hamilton, according to Antenna, generated more registrations during its opening weekend than any other 2020 movie released to stream except for HBO Max Wonder Woman 1984, and 59% of those subscribers were still paying for Disney + three months later.

“Everyone is trying to figure out the future of the film industry,” says Rich Greenfield, media analyst at LightShed Partners who was an early investor in Antenna. “I use [Antenna’s data] to understand what is the optimal strategy for this industry. “

Not so long ago, box office earnings and TV ratings ruled Hollywood with an iron fist, giving costumes in their corner offices and creatives in their studio bungalows a clear picture of the winners. and city losers. But the rise of streaming has made it difficult to define (and measure) success.

For years, Netflix has revealed almost nothing about the number of viewers of its original titles, arguing that the number was unimportant for a service focused on attracting and retaining subscribers rather than selling subscribers. advertising. The entertainment giants who followed Netflix into streaming were also protected with their data. In response to this opacity, a cottage industry of third-party data providers like Antenna has emerged, each promising proprietary information on the biggest subscription streaming platforms. In September, ratings veteran Nielsen began offering weekly lists of the best streaming titles.

Jonathan Carson, co-founder and chairman of Antenna, said the company is responding to a need for new standards as the industry moves away from distribution through theaters or wholesale wire harness. “Virtually every other category of consumer goods has a market metric to help companies understand what their market share is, what the different consumer segments are and how they behave differently,” says Carson, who has sold two previous startups at Nielsen. “Entertainment never had that.”

Instead of measuring interest or audience for individual shows, Antenna focuses on the relationship between a streamer and their subscribers. It works with budgeting and messaging apps to pull anonymous customer transaction data, allowing it to see when a person signs up, for example, to HBO Max and how long they pay before canceling it. With access to over 5 million accounts, Antenna can extrapolate trends from those individual transactions, such as when she noticed that NBCUniversal’s Peacock Premium Plus plan enrollments jumped 9 percentage points within two weeks. that followed. Office debuts on the serve.

There are, however, limits to Antenna’s data. It doesn’t yet provide the absolute number of subscribers a streamer attracts on any given day because it can’t measure all the avenues a person might sign up through, but it can use an indexed number that shows relative trends. Co-founder and CEO Rameez Tase said the goal is to deliver information that “unlocks healthier, more sustainable businesses” as companies move into direct consumer relationships with the public.

Antenna launched in February 2020, in the midst of the streaming boom in Hollywood. Its data quickly caught the attention of a city keen to proclaim the first victors of wars continuously. Investor Matthew Ball says the company offers “more detail, with more nuance and more behind-the-scenes credibility than I’ve seen from any other vendor.” He notes: “The most telling comments come from those upset with Antenna’s accuracy.”

The 15-person company, which raised $ 4.2 million in December under Raine Ventures, says it has around 15 clients (including banners, distribution platforms and marketing channels) and that its average contract is six digits. UTA became a client of Antenna after a top film talent learned that a studio wanted to forgo an agreed theatrical window and release their film on PVOD, an increasingly common dilemma in Hollywood over the year. latest after the pandemic closed theaters across the country. “How do you value backend involvement? Antenna provides a potentially powerful input into what that would be,” says Joe Kessler, head of the agency’s data and analytics department, UTA IQ.

Although Antenna started out with streaming, it plans to tackle other segments of the subscription ecosystem like games, audio services, and the wellness space. “We’re really trying to measure the entire consumer subscription portfolio,” Tase says.

A version of this story first appeared in the March 18 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.