Jason Clarke says there is no better actor to play James Bond than Tom Hardy





Tom Hardy has long been established as the frontrunner to inherit the mantle of James bond by Daniel Craig once No time to die finally arrives later this year, though the actor has yet to confirm or publicly deny whether or not he has a vested interest in donning the iconic tuxedo and getting attached to the legendary franchise. Last year there were reports circulating that he had already been chosen in secret and everyone was just waiting for Craig to step down before it became official, but it’s still a bit of a stretch. And while there have been plenty of candidates cast to reprise the role of 007, with Henry Cavill making it clear that he would like to receive that particular phone call, one of Hardy’s former co-stars doesn’t think there is anyone there. . best suited for the role. Jason Clarke co-starred with Hardy in vintage crime thriller Without faith or law and mysterious drama Child 44, so he knows what makes the Mad Max: Fury Road star tick behind the scenes. And in a new interview, Clarke admitted that while he’s a perfect fit for Bond, Hardy has always been known to seek out thought-provoking material, something not typically associated with the long spy saga. “I can totally see Tom Hardy doing it. If you need my advice, I don’t think there would be a better actor. I don’t know if he should, I don’t know. He’s a fascinating actor, and he needs to be challenged, besides just being the main man or the big movie star. So that would be a defining part of his career and would move for him in a way if he did. You can tell whoever it is, from actor to actor, it’s all about work ethic and being there for it, and doing your best. Don’t be afraid to make a fool of yourself. But at the same time, you know he has what it takes to be Bond, definitely.

MORE ON THE WEB Click to enlarge It will take a while before we know who will be next James bond will be, especially with No time to die repeatedly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just because Tom Hardy is the bookmaker’s favorite doesn’t mean he is at the top of the studio’s wishlist, although it would certainly be fascinating to see what such a unique actor could bring to the role.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos