Hes a Big Ole Wuss – Faithwire

Actor Kevin Sorbo said this week that he plans to review how his Facebook page got removed from the platform, calling the website founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg a big old wuss.

In mid-February, the Christian artists’ Facebook account was deleted from the social media site, according to CBN News. For its part, Facebook claims the Sorbos page was eliminated because he shared denied claims about COVID-19 and vaccinations.

I’ll take a look at it, Sorbo told Faithwire. I’ll see what I can do about it, because Zuckerberg, to me, is a big old wuss. I mean this guy, he’s a billionaire socialist, right? He doesn’t look like a socialist. He’s in a capitalist enterprise. He flies in private planes, he has homes wherever he can do whatever he wants.

The actor, who stars in the upcoming religious film, The Girl Who Believes in Miracles, in theaters over Easter weekend, said social media sites like Twitter and Facebook should be spaces where people can share. different ideas.

Sorbo said he appreciated critics who searched for his social media posts.

If you don’t like me, he wondered, then why are you following me? I’m not people who have opinions so different from mine, because I don’t care. I will post what I will post. But these people [who criticize me], they think it’s gonna make them feel better if they have some kind of power to override me.

Honestly, these people, if I want to be a shrink on this, they’re miserable, miserable people, Sorbo added. We must pray for them.

*** As the number of voices facing big tech censorship continues to increase, please subscribe to the daily Faithwires newsletter and download theCBN News app, developed by our parent company, to stay up to date with the latest news from a clearly Christian perspective. ***

Much of these divisions are the result of the toxic culture we have created, especially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s part of the reason the Hercules actor said he has prioritized investing in films that tell uplifting, healthy and often faith-based stories.

Sorbo told Faithwire he didn’t understand why Hollywood was so reluctant to pay more attention to the millions of Americans looking for positive, family-friendly content to watch.

He said he hears every day from people who want something more uplifting, something positive, something that doesn’t have to be based on faith, it just has to be something with a good post with good people doing good things for people and helping people who honestly need help.

This positivity is central to The Girl Who Believes In Miracles, which is why Sorbo was so drawn to the film. The film tells the story of a little girl named Sara, who, after hearing a preacher talk about miracles, begins to pray and suddenly begins to see the people of her hometown mysteriously healed.

Throughout the film, produced by 98-year-old Hollywood newcomer Laurence Jaffe, the little girls’ prayers help several animals come to life, a lame boy to walk and heal a girl from cancer.

Sorbo said he has had conversations with Netflix, noting that the streaming platform contacted him after the release of his 2017 film Let There Be Light and hopes to see more uplifting content from the entertainment industry.

I don’t know why they don’t, he says. We live in such a strange time, filled with so much hatred, anger, division, destruction. … I’m not telling Hollywood what movies to make, but, after a while you go, Wow, there’s nothing out there that many parents can watch with their kids. Why don’t you pay attention to it?

Nothing else?

Sorbo said he plans to continue investing in more uplifting and inspiring content, revealing he has four films lined up for 2021 only.

Strike wood to make them happen, because I had two films lined up last year and about 16 conference events scheduled which were all canceled due to COVID, he said. But I can get on a plane and fly for five hours with a man’s shoulder right next to me.

But don’t go to church, the actor continued. It does not mean anything.

Sorbo urged Americans to wake up to what he sees as overbreadth of government mandates and health policies he described as folly.

The Girl Who Believes in Miracles is making her cinemas nationwide debut Friday, April 2. For more information on the religious film or to purchase tickets, Click here.

*** As the number of voices facing big tech censorship continues to increase, please subscribe to the daily Faithwires newsletter and download theCBN News app, developed by our parent company, to stay up to date with the latest news from a clearly Christian perspective. ***