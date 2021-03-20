From Jessica Biel to Jenny Slate – Hollywood Life

Since making his film debut in 2000, Chris Evans has been linked with a number of stars – some of whom he has co-starred! Here’s a full breakdown of the ‘Captain America’ actor’s dating history.

Unsurprisingly, the man who plays Captain America has a long history of dating. Chris evans, considered by many fans to be one of Hollywood’s most eligible singles, has been linked with a number of stars over the course of his career. Some have bluntly denied that a relationship ever took place; for example, Kristin cavallari insisted they were just friends despite rumors suggesting otherwise in 2008. And then there was Sandra bullock, who mocked speculation about her romance with the Marvel star by jokingly saying that they got married and divorced in 2014!

While there have been countless celebrities that Chris has been linked to, here is a breakdown of his actual exes (or at least the stars whose fans were very convinced that the Avengers star had dated):

Kate bosworth

It was never confirmed if Chris was dating Kate bosworth. Regardless, the co-stars unsurprisingly sparked romance speculation after playing love interests in the 2000 film. The new comers (which, for the record, was Chris’ first movie). At least they were good friends; Kate shared a flashback to the late ’90s of herself and Chris in January 2021, which she kindly captioned: “Hey Captain America, some help, thanks? [flag emoji] (ask for a 15 year old child from the end of the 90s…). Kate is now married to the director Michael polish.

Jessica biel

One of Chris’ most famous exes was Jessica biel. They started dating in 2001, when they were both still fresh faces on the Hollywood scene: Jessica had been on about six seasons of 7th Sky at that time, as Chris made America’s heart beat for the very first (not the last) time as “Popular Jock” on Not another teen movie. They were a classic Hollywood couple and were a part of many red carpet events, like the 2003 premiere of Jessica’s infamous horror film. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

The relationship has gotten pretty serious. “We are always talking about [marriage]. We both want to be married and we both want to have kids, ”Jessica said. Cosmopolitan in 2005. However, those plans never came to fruition, as they went their separate ways in 2006. Jessica is now married to the singer and actor. Justin timberlake.

Here’s a fun fact: Chris and Jessica starred in two movies together: Cellular (2004) and London (2005).

Christina ricci

Like Kate, it has never been confirmed whether Christina ricci was actually Chris’ girlfriend at one point. However, they looked pretty comfortable at the 2007 Met Gala, where they walked the red carpet while tying their arms. Christina is now married to a cameraman James heerdegen.

Minka Kelly

In 2007, Chris was also linked with Friday night lights actress Minka Kelly. The romance was brief, however, though they gave their relationship another shot between 2012-2013. Although the reunion didn’t last more than a year, Chris and Minka were often pictured on dates with each other. Minka is coming out now The daily show host Trevor Noah.

Dianna Agron

This rumored romance was more word of mouth. But in 2011, Chris and Dianna Agron sparked a buzz after allegedly ‘flirting’ at a pre-Oscar party in 2011, by Us weekly. After the alleged affectionate reunion, they started dating “casually”, a report from Weekly InTouch claims; a source told the outlet: “Chris’s brother Scott is a big fan of her show [Glee], and he particularly likes Dianna. He and his friends love to joke that as long as she stays on the show, the family will welcome her with open arms! However, this was the most public information that came out on the alleged lovers. Dianna is now married to a British musician Winston marshall.

Lily collins

Another adventure would have been born thanks to an evening at the Oscars, this time in 2015. Chris met Emily in Paris Star Lily collins at Vanity Fair ‘s Oscars bash and in March 2015 they were ‘dating’ and enjoying ‘first steps’, a Us weekly report claimed. Just 10 days later, they were pictured having dinner together in Los Angeles. However, this purported romance did not last long, as Lily posted a Photo of Jamie Campbell Bower (her ex again and again) kissing her on the cheek in May of that year. Lily recently got engaged to the director Charlie mcdowell in December 2020.

Jenny slate

After Jessica, Chris’s most public relationship was with the comedian. Jenny slate. They became friends during the filming of the film Gifted in 2015, which was finally released in 2017. At the time of filming, Jenny was still married to Dean Fleischer-Camp. So a romance between Jenny and Chris didn’t happen until after the couple announced their separation in May 2016. Jenny and Chris went public as a couple that summer, and Chris was even Jenny’s date. at the premiere of his animated feature film, The Secret Life of Pets, in July 2016.

In February 2017, Jenny and Chris broke up. But in October of that year, that naughty Twitter exchange between the exes sparked reunion speculation. The fan’s hunches were correct, as Jenny spent Christmas with Chris’s family. However, they broke up again, which was revealed in a March 2018 profile on Chris for The New York Times.

Jenny considered her and Chris to be a “weird match,” but had nothing but kind words to say about her ex at the time in a 2017 interview for Vulture. “What’s the same about us isn’t just that we’re from Massachusetts which was such a pleasure, but Chris is truly one of the nicest people I’ve ever met, to the point. that sometimes I looked at it and it did. kinda break my heart, ”she told the magazine. “He’s really vulnerable and he’s very straightforward. It is like the primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of it. It’s just wonderful to be there. His heart is probably golden, if you could paint it.

Lily james

And now we end the list with the actress that Chris was recently linked to: Cinderella Star Lily james. Chris and Lily were seen at a club together in London before returning to the same hotel later that night in July 2020 (Chris was staying at the hotel; Lily resides in north London). Four months later, the Mamma Mia! Here we go again star revealed she spent the summer alone in an interview with The Guardian. When asked if this was really true, she laughed and replied, “No comment.” Looks like this supposed adventure will be a mystery to fans as well!