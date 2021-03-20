Priyanka Chopra explains why she didn’t call the Bollywood director who put her down: I was so scared





Priyanka Chopra is a multi-hyphenate with many accomplishments to her credit. This cycle of success began when she was crowned Miss World at the age of 17. She might have made it look easy, but it wasn’t. As Priyanka spoke to Oprah Winfrey for her Super Souls show, she explained how she was just trying to keep her head above the water at the time. I was thrown into the depths, and so badly. I wasn’t from a pageant family, Priyanka said of the Miss World coronation, I didn’t come for that. I never thought I could be a part of it. At 17, when you’re immersed in this crazy world of international contests and movies, I was just trying to keep my head above water at the time. Miss World inevitably led to Bollywood. The actor, who mentioned how a director made her uncomfortable, was asked by Oprah why she hadn’t stood up to him and if she regretted it now. Speaking about the incident, Priyanka had said in Unfinished that she was supposed to perform a flirty dance number in a movie: “The director suggested that I speak to my stylist, so I called him and briefly explained to him. the situation, then I passed the phone to the director. Standing right in front of me, the director said, “Jo bhi ho, chaddiyan dikhni chahiyen. Nahi toh log picture kyon dekhne aayenge? Which translates to “whatever happens, the panties must be seen.” Why else would people come to watch the movie? Priyanka wrote. The actor said she left the film the next day. Referring to the episode, Priyanka said she always had a strong sense of self-worth, even at a young age. I was told to have an opinion in a play that disagreed with me. I have always been encouraged to have a voice. However, she said she did not call the manager. I was so scared. I was new to the entertainment business and you always say to girls that “you don’t want to have a reputation for being difficult to work”. So I worked within the system.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos