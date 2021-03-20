Which action hero actors have done their own stunts (who never risk it)?

The action genre is one of the more difficult movies, yet, compared to the complexities of sci-fi and fantasy that can be partially achieved thanks to CGI, the action is truly at its best when real stunts. are performed in front of the camera. Of course, there are some generalities in this statement, and the same can be said for actors making their own starts.

Many actors train incredibly hard to understand the fascinating choreography put together by the stunt team. Many actors will even put themselves in death-defying situations. No actor does all of their own stunts, even the most intrepid also having their own double ready to suffer a particularly difficult fall. Some stars are a bit more practical than others, however.

ten Never Risk: Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is one of Hollywood’s hardest working actors. In the past he was ready to get involved in stunts, but, after a serious neck injury while filmingSecure house,it was finally time for Reynolds to let the pros take over.

Luckily for actor Marvel, one of his most well-known roles, dead Pool, presents a costume that can allow anyone to succeed the interpreter of Wade Wilson. Reynolds can therefore be adequately protected without the public knowing anything different!

9 Do Their Own Stunts: Jackie Chan

While Jackie Chan has used more double stunts in recent years thanks to his growing age, the actor is one of the most famous in Hollywood and the international film industry for his choreography and his own stunts.

Indeed, the action star continued to influence so many other filmmakers, but he actually started his career as a stuntman himself. Commonly, Chan even starred alongside Bruce Lee in a meetup. which will surely always live in the history of cinema.

8 Never Risk: Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson has had a long and varied career. He has a strong sense of comedy, although much of his success is in the action genre. Jackson leaves the stunt job to those who are actually trained in the art, however.

Samuel L. Jackson’s talents lie in his relentless delivery of memorable quotes and nuance of his performances. It has enjoyed longevity in the industry because it can’t stand all the bumps and bruises that other players have signed up for.

7 Do Their Own Stunts: Tom Cruise

One of the best-known actors when it comes to stunts, Tom Cruise rarely uses a stunt double for very dangerous streaks. Sure, there are times when a double makes more sense, but, for Cruise, it really capitalizes on the lucrative moments of every blockbuster it’s in.

Whether it’s a terrifying jump, climbing the side of a building, or hanging off the edge of an airplane, Cruise is up and ready to jump head first. Unfortunately, this kind of work has leads to a number of significant injuries. However, Cruise doesn’t seem to have slowed down in his excitement for the action.

6 Never Risk: Danny Trejo

Danny Trejo has his own line of action movies that his fans love. He even made a number of television appearances on superhero shows likeFlash, alongside career-defining roles such asMachetefranchise. But, he never takes the risk of doing his own stunts.

It came up to questioning other actors on the issue in the past, suggesting that it actually impacts everyone’s jobs. It takes work from a talented stuntman, and if the actor gets injured, the entire production can be negatively affected.

5 Do Their Own Stunts: Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron has become an action icon in recent years, and it’s clear that she puts a lot of work into really performing at the highest level. His work in films such asAtomic Blonde, Mad Max: Fury Road,andThe old guardwas nothing short of amazing.

Theron clearly specializes in close combat and melee action sequences, performing a number of stunts in this setting. His double blow even spoke of his courage and tenacity in the past, and Theron’s career seems to continue to be defined by this kind of role, with production recently debutingAtomic blonde 2.

4 Never Risk: Caity Lotz

Caity Lotz has had quite a varied career, starting from a supporting role inMad Meneven have auncredited appearance as a stuntman herself inStep up 3d.Her stint as White Canary in the Arrowverse, however, really shaped her career.

Despite the heavy-handed nature of the role, Lotz takes a step back and allows the stunt dubbers to take over some of the work on this grueling TV show. Lotz does a lot of her own fight sequences, given that she has a background in martial arts, but she reasonably notes that the dangerous scenes must be handled by professionally trained peopletheir.

3 Do Their Own Stunts: Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves will always be known for the action genre. He takes on roles that are both serious and wacky, and has a filmography that reflects a number of different creative choices when it comes to choosing roles. Ultimately, however, he is constantly drawn to stunts and fights.

His martial arts skills have clearly been developed over the years in the industry, and he certainly pulls off some tough streaks from his days toThe matrixto his more recent role asJohn Wick.Again, professionals can take the hardest hits, but,according to his own stuntmen, Reeves is definitely willing to get stuck.

2 Never Risk: Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson is another action hero whose career will be defined by genre, but, especially as he has continued to age, he has moved further and further away from stunts. Much like Samuel L. Jackson, he saw great longevity in the industry because of this choice.

Again, Neeson won’t stray from a few fight scenes, but, in the end, he paid tribute to the stuntmen who trained so hard for their roles,even suggesting that awards ceremonies like the Oscars should add categories for thestunt actors.

1 Do Their Own Stunts: Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie is an award-winning actress and is widely celebrated for her dramatic roles. When it comes time to jump into an action movie, Robbie can more than defend himself against some of the other stars in the genre.

Her time as Harley Quinn, for example, has been hugely commended, just like the other talented women working on the film. Their work ethic and drive in terms of training performance and action were showcased, with Robbie even undertaking some pretty dangerous stunts.

