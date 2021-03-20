Myths of Creation: Alan McGee Tells the True Story of the Britpop Roaring Twenties | Alan McGee

ALan McGee, the founder of the music label that signed Oasis and surfed the crest of the Britpop and Acid House stages, believes Tony Blair will have already received a message assuring him there is no grudge. A friend of mine probably told him that the things I say in the movie aren’t what I really think, McGee says from the Wales lockdown. I’ll definitely tell him when I run into him, because that rant my character makes about Blair is all Irvine Welsh, not me. Irvine hates Blair, but I still love him enough.

McGee is the subject of a fast-paced new biopic, Creation stories, now released on Sky Cinema, which unveils the history of the label that made McGee rich and famous. The screenplay, written by Welsh, is theoretically based on his autobiography, but McGee is amused by the Scottish author’s delight in Trainspotting and filmmaker Nick Moran had it with the facts: I realized what I was going to get was Irvine Welsh, and that’s what I got. I just let him continue.

Creation Stories Trailer

At the dawn of the new Labor regime in the late 1990s, when a publicity war raged between Oasis and rival group Blur, McGee was one of the few notable guests to Downing Street to celebrate the cool new associates of the government. Morans’ film happily caricatures this moment and also shows McGee on the weekend at Checkers with the Blairs, where he shrinks in horror from his fellow guest Sir Jimmy Savile, played by Alistair McGowan.

This is not true. I never knew Savile was a pedophile until 2014, although I could tell he was a questionable fucker who was scary around my wife. Fifty percent of this movie is absolute nonsense, but I’ll let it all in. And anyway, I have it around my neck in the movie more than anyone else, so that’s good.

McGee says he only hesitated a few digs at his first wife’s house in the original script. There were two one-liners that I said they couldn’t do because I would have been butchered. I asked Irvine to take them out, in part because I don’t think she could really take a joke. Plus, it’s taken us years to get back on track, so let’s not blow it up now. But otherwise, I was paid money to be a consultant on the film, so I just shut up. And that’s fair enough.

In one scene, McGee, played by Ewen Bremner, ironically claims to hate biopics. Wrong, said McGee. This hip-hop on NWA, Straight out of Compton, is good. And the new one we have here is pretty funny. It’s just a performance rather than what actually happened with Creation Records, but I’m not going to moan.

Ewen Bremner as McGee in Creation Stories. Photography: 2020 Creation Stories Ltd

Tickled as he is by Morans’ cheeky film, this poses a strange problem. McGee will now have to stand up for not only the things he really did, but also the things the Welsh made up: people are going to come see me for the rest of my life and ask questions about Ewen Bremner and his performance. . Already, says McGee, interviewer Adrian Chiles has questioned his apparent hatred for his grandmother after watching Creation stories. Well my grandma was a funny woman and she beat me up but at the end of the day she was fine you know? McGee corrects.

And that little bit of me driving down Sunset Boulevard with the posh junkie character Jason Isaacs playing is utter hogwash. I’ve never done that, although I’ve met a lot of people like that. I wouldn’t necessarily hang out with them. But have I ever ended up in a crack house in California? Of course I did. Not quite like Irvine says. Oddly enough, this satirical sequence is one of the film’s most compelling scenes.

Some of the more sentimental moments on screen, in praise of McGees’ mother, also stretch the truth, according to the 60-year-old who grew up in Glasgow. No, it wasn’t really like that. She was a lovely woman, of course, and I loved her, but she was not on my side. It was more than just not having the music thing; my parents really didn’t understand me.

Tony Blair meets Noel Gallagher of Oasis at a No.10 reception, with Alan McGee, right, watching. Photograph: Rebecca Naden / PA

It is still possible that Welsh and Moran are getting closer to the subject of their film than he thinks. After all, the record industry’s reputations are built on anecdotes and great stories. Yeah, you just have to look at my Wikipedia page. Most of that isn’t true either, McGee says, but he won’t concede that the company he’s been at for 40 years is based largely on stories of male excess.

Maybe it was like that back in the days of glam rock, when I was young, when it was more male dominated, but when punk came along it changed all that and left a lot of women. enter. McGee still counts Courtney Love as a good friend, he says.

Bobby Gillespie from Primal Scream at Brixton Academy, 1994. Photograph: Mick Hutson / Redferns

The film hails the way pop reinvents itself with each generation, but once again McGee suspects this is the romantic take on the Welsh. He himself is a realist, although an optimist. There is a chance, he thinks, that a good new sound will be developed during the lockdown. And he looks around, just in case. It makes you realize how much you miss live music, he says. The problem is that the culture of young people is not the same. People are obsessed with their phones. It’s like how steam trains are still great, but they’re impractical in 2021. I suspect the world has changed, but I’m still going on.

Adversity can spark interesting musical moments, he admits: Sometimes it fuels creativity. A typical example could be the publicity tournament organized between Oasis and Blur: it worked particularly well for Oasis because Blur was much bigger when it started. Their album Park life had sold about two million, while Morning glory had only sold about half a million. But suddenly Oasis made headlines and they were mainstream too.

It wasn’t him but Andy Ross, the man who signed Blur, who actually set up this productive rivalry between the groups, though McGee is often the one who is often blamed. He had discovered the Gallagher brothers by chance in 1993 at a Glasgow club, and the film plays a lot on a supposedly pivotal moment when McGee misses a train back to London and finds himself with time to kill. The truth is, I was chasing a girl. That’s why I went to King Tuts Wah Wah Hut that night. I wanted someone, said McGee.

Today, he credits Oasis with the courage to go their separate ways in 2009. Lots of bands still hang around, playing together for money. At least when Oasis fell, they went their separate ways. You have to give them that. It was incredibly honest. It’s hard for a group to break up when there is so much money to spend.

In the film, McGee is shown as a chaotic chancellor, but the real man defends his ear for music. I don’t think I’m as talented as I say in the movie. Again, it’s Irvine who thinks so. I have a real talent for signing successful bands, as I have shown over and over again. The Jesus and Mary channel, Primal Scream and My Bloody Valentine were other influential groups signed and promoted by Creation in the early days.

Overall, McGee can happily live with the Bremners portrayal. This is a version of me: Alan the cartoon. When I was on drugs I was probably a bit like that, but that was almost 30 years ago. I wish I never took them. It would have saved me from a lot of nonsense over the years.

Plus, I never would have said that being a rebel is as important as my character. I probably would have said: Feed your fucking kids instead. But I agree that I have always been a maverick.