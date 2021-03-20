‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor Mandar Chandwadkar, aka Bhide, tests positive for COVID, shares health update





Popular sitcom actor ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the role of Bhide, had tested positive for COVID-19. Now, in a new social media post, the TV actor has shared an update on his health. Confirming the news of his diagnosis, the actor said in an Instagram video that he has self-isolated. He added that he was asymptomatic, healthy and fit. Chandwadkar further stated that he was taking all precautions advised by his doctor and following the COVID-19 protocols established by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In the video, Chandwadkar thanked all of his fans for their prayers and wishes. He said he would return to the show soon while urging everyone to wear masks and maintain social distancing. “Guys take care of you, plz wear a mask and maintain social distancing. I am asymptomatic and will be back to work very soon. Until then, be careful and be safe,” he wrote to side of the video. Previously, Mayur Vakani, who plays the role of Sundar, had also tested positive for the coronavirus. A source close to the show told ETimes: “Mandar had had mild cold symptoms for a week, these slowly got worse – then he went for the test when his doctor advised him. didn’t expect him to be positive. “ In an interview, Mandar also told ETimes: “My cold symptoms were actually gone, but suddenly yesterday I couldn’t smell the camphor in the puja. I felt I had lost my sense of smell and got tested. has informed the ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ unit that I will stay away from the shoot until I am perfectly fine again. Yes, I am COVID positive, but I am taking all possible precautions. “ In 2020, actor Priya Ahuja Rajda, who is best known for her role as journalist Rita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, tested positive for Covid-19.







