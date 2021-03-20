Luke Evans reveals incredible body transformation as Hollywood star shows off his abs





LUKE Evans revealed her incredible lockdown body transformation as the Hollywood star showed off her abs to fans. The 41-year-old actor proudly posted the update on his Instagram page to mark eight months of hard work. 6 Luke Evans showed off his body transformation on Instagram Credit: Instagram / @ thereallukeevans The Welsh star, who recently starred in ITV’s The Pembrokeshire Murders, compared two photos of him standing shirtless with his back to a white wall. He wrote: “8 months of work but I got there. June 2020 – February 2021 “I will not bother to put statistics because the judges will judge only. #Fbf # near42”. His fans and showbiz pals were quick to congratulate the Disney actor. 6 Actor keeps fans up to date with his workouts 6 He used his time during the lockdown to focus on sculpting his body Credit: The Mega Agency 6 Luke on the red carpet with his Beauty and the Beast co-star Josh Gad who praised his transformation Credit: Getty Alan Carr remarked: “Looking for a good love”. Beauty and the Beast co-star Josh Gad simply wrote: “” One fan gushed: “You look amazing @thereallukeevans Looks like you have a hot Coachman” Luke’s next role will see him playing the villainous Coachman role in Disney’s Pinnochio remake. fun beat VogueWilliams shares hilarious video of Gigi ‘panicked by’ Dancingtoy KANYE BELIEVE IT KUWTK’s Hottest Scenes EVER including Kourtney Giving Khloe a Brazilian HOT MOM Emily Ratajkowski shows flat stomach barely eleven days after giving birth ‘YUMMY MUMMY’ EastEnders star Melissa Suffield shows off post-baby body in fancy lingerie Exclusive get samba RTE TV Slots Wars as Davy Fitz of Fittest Family reflects on Brian of DWTS COVID WOES Bernard O’Shea admits ‘aspects’ of new comedy show he is ‘disappointed’ This is the second time he’s played a Disney villain after taking on the role of Gaston, alongside Emma Watson in Beauty and the Beast. And he’s definitely spent hours training, with his social media account littered with topless snaps and updates. Last week, he shared a sweaty post-workout snap that showed off his toned abs. He sarcastically captioned the cliché, “Workout at the home gym is so awesome.” 6 Luke played Gaston in the Disney remake Credit: Refer to caption 6 Luke recently played the role of detective in the gritty Pembrokeshire murders Credit: ITV Earlier this year, Luke traded Hollywood glamor for grainy reality as he starred in the serial killer miniseries. Luke stars as DS Steve Wilkins in the three-part ITV drama that documents the reopening of a cold case of two double murders in Wales in the 1980s. Luke stars in the thriller alongside Keith Allen, who plays serial killer John Cooper, and the drama captivated viewers, with 6.3 million viewings for the first episode. The Pembrokeshire Murders – Terrifying new serial killer drama as Luke Evans hunts a murderer







