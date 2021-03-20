In Bollywood, women have screen time but very little talk time





The year 2020 wrapped up what you might call a good decade for Bollywood women with plenty of scathing, witty, pointy, cute, fun, and badass female characters in lead roles. Think Piku. Sulu. Padmavati. Shivani. Sehmat. Rani. Kalindi. Sisters Phogat. It was as if the narrative was changing and women had become more than accessories.

However, research on speaking parties in the world’s largest film industry reveals that in the biggest pan-national box office hits of the past five years on average, women have less than a third of the dialogue. In other words, men significantly outperform women.

This data measuring the share of female dialogue in popular Hindi films comes from Shrayana Bhattacharya, a Delhi-based economist who while researching her book Desperately Looking for Shah Rukh which comes out in October, came across this irony of success. at the Bollywood box office largely featuring what she calls gorgeous dumb women.

Since 2006, through various research projects on employment and women’s work, I have met working women across India. During the breaks we would talk about our favorite movies and movie stars who introduced me to Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) fangirls from various communities, says Bhattacharya who has followed several of these fangirls for over a decade to visit reckons that one of the reasons the actor brought in Jor Bagh’s wives to Jharkhand was the way his on-screen characters spoke to female lovers, mothers, friends and sisters, unlike movies with other male actors. Bhattacharya decided to back up this anecdotal evidence with data. The only way to do this was to measure the amount of dialogue that was spoken by men and women in popular films.

But determining the speech patterns in nearly 50 Bollywood films between 1995 and 2020, filled with a chorus of singing voices, posed a challenge. Using a voice recognition program didn’t work, so she encoded and collected the data manually by watching each movie closely, noting the number of sentences and the speaker’s gender for each minute of the movie. . For 15 films, I also measured the minutes that the women were going to take.

What she found disrupts the age-old assumption that women talk more than men. Four of the biggest hits of the past five years have allowed women to speak for an average of 25 minutes over a period of at least 2.5 hours. Women take up half of the screen time but a quarter of the dialogue, she observed.

Although in recent multiplex movies like Queen, Kahaani, and web series like Made in Heaven, female voices emerge in full force, a disproportionate amount of movies are dominated by men who get more lines than women in different genres. . And with ensemble casts, as the number of characters increases, so does gender inequality.

For example, in Dangal, a biographical drama centered on two female wrestlers, or in PK starring Anushka Sharma in a leading role, the men talked a lot. The narrator is male and the men talk much more dialogue to Dangal while at PK Anushka spoke for about 35 minutes and there is a full 45 minute segment where no female has a speaking role, has measured Bhattacharya.

Her study also reveals that women’s speaking roles in major mass hits have only diminished over time. Most of the mass successes of the past five years have been very masculine action movies where the universe is full of superman type characters talking to each other be it war or a Bahubali which had around 15 male characters and five. women, she stressed. , as opposed to the hits of the late ’90s which were typically family novels or dramas and featured more female characters and dialogue.

As a result, while women speak only 28% of the dialogue in Bahubali: the beginning, they have 60% of the dialogue in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which included nine female voices and five men, tabulated Bhattacharya.

Documentary filmmaker Paromita Vohra acknowledges that old-school Bollywood films, despite their own issues, also come with a certain character heterogeneity and that the erasure of love stories may have contributed to it. erasure of women from the screen. There is, of course, some sort of change in the portrayal of women in movies, but after liberalization we saw more gender segmentation and a bigger genre, as a result. Movies about women are only about women and movies about queer people are only about queer people, while movies that are only about men or a male protagonist become general movies about everyone. A world of cinema with all kinds of characters and different spaces given to different people in different ways has become more difficult.

While Vohra attests that recent cinema is much more masculine than before, Shohini Ghosh, documentary director and media professor, believes that the importance of a character in a film cannot be measured solely through the dialogue spoken by the character. Cinema has its own language in which silence can be as eloquent as speech. Charulata’s famous opening sequence is almost wordless, but a world of information is conveyed about the female protagonist. Personally, I think a lot is changing, especially with the advent of streaming platforms that show great diversity in the representation of gender and sexuality.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos