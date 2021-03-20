Falcon and Winter Soldier actor was not told he was auditioning for the US agent





Falcon and Winter Soldier Wyatt Russell, who plays the US Agent, says his character identity was kept under wraps during the audition.

In Marvel Studios’ new Disney + series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, actor Wyatt Russell plays John Walker, who Marvel Comics fans will know as the US Agent – the US government’s choice to replace Steve Rogers as Captain America. the shield probably didn’t weigh too much on Russell during his audition, as he had no idea which character he was actually reading for. In a recent interview with Weekly entertainmentRussell explained that Marvel’s secrecy initially made him reluctant to accept a role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, he ultimately decided to join the show based on what he was able to determine the role it would play. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Mackie Breaks Down Sam’s Position on Cap’s Shield “At first it was like, ‘Well, I like Marvel, but not that much.’ I have to know what I’m doing, ”said Russell. “Eventually they were able to tell me a bit about what it was about rather than just blindly reading the lines … And even then, it’s still a little confusing. But the way they got it to me. described, the things he would go through [and] fight against, and [the] internal struggles, and all the other elements of the character, it seemed like something worth doing. “ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres Friday March 19 on Disney +. Set after the events of the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame, the series follows Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) on a globetrotting adventure as they take on multiple adversaries and struggle with the complicated legacy of Captain America in Steve Rogers’ absence. RELATED: Falcon & The Winter Soldier Asking, What’s Bucky Barnes’ MCU Legacy? Directed by Kari Skogland, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly and Daniel Brhl. The series is now airing on Disney +, with new episodes releasing every Friday. Source: Weekly entertainment American Horror Story announces full Season 10 title

About the Author Noah dominguez

(1951 Articles published)

Noah E. Dominguez is jr. editor-in-chief of Comic Book Resources who joined the site as a writer in the summer of 2018. He has also written for sites like WhatCulture and Gaming Access Weekly (formerly Gamer Assault Weekly), and has a degree in Mass Communication . What will he do next? Stay tuned. You can follow him on Twitter at @NoahDominguez_ More Noah Dominguez







