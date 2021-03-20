The Undertaker reveals why he never tried his hand in Hollywood like rock





WWE Legend The Undertaker is a superstar that all children and adults around the world know. The Phenom has enjoyed a three-decade long career and touched many lives during that time. The greatness and popularity of the takers knows no bounds, and it all came only from the sports entertainment industry. What if Taker had made the transition to Hollywood as his WWE colleague Dwayne The Rock Johnson? The Undertaker reveals why he didn’t make the transition to Hollywood, takes a funny jab at The Rock In an interview with Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports, The Undertaker was asked if he ever wanted to make televisions and movies while he was still at the peak of his career. The Deadman had a very strong reasoning behind why he didn’t make the transition, and he took a fun jab from Dwayne The Rock Johnson while explaining the same thing. Taker said, My state of mind was like, I’m living my dream here. So I didn’t have the ambition to go to Hollywood and go through it like that, which I have nothing against the guys who do. I mean, the juries still don’t know if it worked for The Rock or not, I don’t know. He’s a C-Lister.

The Undertaker further explained that he was living his dream and didn’t want to do anything that would hurt kayfabe. He believed it was his responsibility to protect his character, and he did. He added that while he didn’t have to worry about social media back then, he couldn’t be a guy with one thing on the internet and another on TV. Powered by Embed a YouTube video The Deadman concluded, There was too much disconnect in the way I looked at things. I understand it was sports entertainment and everyone understands it now. But to me, it always brought that air of authenticity to what you saw. I always wanted to put good, bad or indifference in someone’s mind. This guy is different. You know? The Rock responds to the Undertakers’ humorous jab during his Hollywood career On the other hand, Takers ‘comments on The Rocks Hollywood career reached The Great Ones’ ears, and he was quick to respond by pointing out how awesome The Undertaker is. He even said he was the greatest man to ever adorn the square circle. Likewise Dwayne, likewise.

The Undertaker has gone all out for professional wrestling / sports entertainment. He could very well become a great actor, but his love and dedication to his craft knows no bounds. Taker has in a real sense given everything for his character. Therefore, he is considered the greatest to ever step into the ring. Also Read: Five Shocking Facts About WWE Legend The Undertaker.

