Priya Parker, “ Under the Volcano ”, and more

South by Southwest's first virtual conference and festivals end on Saturday. You still have time tonight to watch some on-demand stuff, but here's what happened earlier.

1. Opening speech: Priya Parker

Group Conflict Resolution Mediator, author of The Art of Gathering and Conflict Resolution Mediator Priya Parker said that while the pandemic has kept many of us from being together during the year elapsed, that didn’t stop the gatherings from happening anyway.

Consider the 7 p.m. applause that swept across New York City during the first few weeks of the pandemic. While the idea of ​​getting people to applaud for first responders originally came from a PR firm, it has gone viral in a more significant way than the authors might have imagined.

Every night there was this collective mechanism to name, confront, process and recognize this chaotic and frightening moment, Parker said in an SXSW Online interview with her husband Anand Giridharadas that aired on Saturday. It was a way for people to end their working day when there is no commute. It was a way of getting out and seeing the neighbors. I was very moved by it.

Parker said our year apart made us appreciate the gatherings more than ever. The way we have come together is going to be massively disrupted, she said.

When communities started creating COVID-19 security protocols around gatherings, more people than ever were thinking about what it means to come together and how that force can be used for good or for evil. One of the new, positive ways people come together online is through TikTok, whose viral memes create a sense of community on the platform. The Sea Shanty meme, for example, was a collective moment of saying, “We were spending it together,” Parker said, “with promises of better days. We sang and marked the time together, through that old sailor song.

We had rallies on autopilot in some ways before the pandemic, Parker said, but she predicted people will largely return to pre-coronavirus-type gatherings. It will be messy. People will deeply appreciate the physical benefits of the harvest and all of its manifestations, she said. At such times, the deep joy of reconnecting might make us feel secure enough to let out the heartache of the year. The decade of coming together is upon us, she said.

2. “Under the volcano”

On Saturday, the world premiere of the Australian film Under the Volcano offered a fascinating look at the ten-year Air Studios Montserrat series, which acclaimed Beatles producer George Martin built on an island in the West Indies in the late 1970s. The remote islands’ natural beauty and friendly locals provide an almost surreal contrast to the constant parade of music legends who have recorded there: Jimmy Buffett, Paul McCartney & Stevie Wonder, Elton John, the police, Dire Straits and dozens. others. (Stings’ classic cameo on Dire Straits’ single Money for Nothing happened because Sting was right on the island when Mark Knopflers’ band arrived to create their mid-years multiplatinum masterpiece. 80, Brothers in Arms.)

The fall of the studios was as dramatic as its rise: Shortly after the Rolling Stones recorded their 1989 album Steel Wheels there, Hurricane Hugo destroyed it. A major volcanic eruption in 1995 nearly destroyed it. the island town of Plymouth and left the Air Montserrat property in a ghostly, artifact-inaccessible state. Martin, shown visiting the remains of the place towards the end of the film, was philosophical: It’s like everything in life, n doesn’t it? Everything has a period.

Peter Blackstock, American Staff

3. The state of play of concerts

While Texas Governor Greg Abbott has declared our state open for business, many local music venue owners have warned that it will be several months before the live music industry can restart in earnest. During an SXSW panel on Saturday, site operators in Los Angeles, New York and Minneapolis echoed the sentiment. We were kind of hooked for fall, said Dayna Frank, leader of a site group that includes the legendary First Ave in Minneapolis.

As vaccine rollout accelerates across the country, all three site operators said North American tours are reserving dates from Labor Day. International acts look to 2022.

Through the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), site operators across the country successfully lobbied Congress for a $ 15 billion relief package that was passed at the end of the year last. Frank, who is president of NIVA, said her group is waiting for the Small Business Administration to finalize the rules so they can open grant applications and sites, which have had little to no income for over a year now , can get a lot. need help.

She said her group harassed them every day.

Deborah Sengupta Stith, U.S. State Staff Member

4. Local music shines

On Saturday, two separate showcases offered music lovers a chance to hear music again from the Continental Club, which closed a year ago as the pandemic had set in and still had not reopened. The iconic Southern Congress venue hosted a few live-streamed events last summer and fall, but it was highlighted on the final day of SXSW Online, which was appropriate given that for over a decade, Alejandro Escovedos’ Sunday performances amounted to an unofficial closing night for the event.

An 11am stream presented by Nine Mile Records and Touring featured short, sweet sets from local actors, the Greyhounds, the Deer and Kevin Galloway. But the show thief at the front of the poster was Austin-born Carson McHone, who performed from Toronto where she was locked up during the pandemic with a lively indie-rock outfit and a set of new songs from an upcoming album from Nine Mile which indicate that she is due for an intriguing break from her past country-focused work.

Hours later, the Continental was in the foreground again for half an hour during which the father-son team of Jon Dee Graham and William Harries Graham used the same rhythm section for short sets which have revived the spirit of their long time. Wednesday in residence at the club. (Another local showcase, presented by Heard Presents and We Gon Make It, was slated for later Saturday with Golden Dawn Arkestra, Nan, Sir Woman and Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears.)

PB

5. Great sounds of Tiny Desks

Bob Boilen, creator of the National Public Radios Tiny Desk Concert series, took the time at the top of the Tiny Desk Meets SXSW virtual showcase to warmly talk about the festival that brought me so many discoveries.

In that same spirit of discovery, NPR presented an hour-long production featuring 15-minute sets of emerging artists. Los Angeles-based folk-pop artist Steady Holiday kicked things off by introducing a charming revelation to an acoustic fireside living room setting when DreBabinski opened his blinds to a support group on the porch. Between two melodic escapades, she admitted that this year had been strange for artists as they searched for new ways to connect.

It’s good to understand these things together, she said.

West Coast rapper and R&B artist Duckwrth returned to his church roots in a touching performance with a five-piece combo that included two backing vocals. The Dominican fusion group Yasser Tejeda & Palotre invited us to a lively lounge atmosphere.

But the standout session came from Clipping, a new industrial rap project from Daveed Diggs. Taking the idea of ​​Tiny Desk literally, the Hamilton actor rocked an inch-long microphone as his producers William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes snuggled up to dollhouse recreations of their mixers.

Creating memorable characters seems second nature to Diggs and he excels at detailed rap. With uncomfortably tight camera angles, harsh electronics, and impeccable diction, Diggs and his team put together an intense ensemble that was heavy with expressive puns and looming paranoia.

DSS