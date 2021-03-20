10 fantastic actors who do their own stunts

The fantasy genre offers the opportunity for moviegoers to immerse themselves in characters and worlds beyond imagination, but the reality of their creation often involves a lot of technical work. Actors who bring fantasy media to life face many challenges, including interacting with props and environments they can’t see, learning intricate action choreography, and doing heart-wrenching stunts.

Actors who perform their own stunts in fantasy films make them more believable to fans, and they are essential in ensuring that the carefully crafted world-building remains intact. Whether they wield magical swords, fly through the air, or flee from fire-breathing dragons, these are all the fantastic actors doing their own stunt work.

ten Viggo Mortensen

There is a mention on the DVD commentary forThe Fellowship of the Ringand The two towersof Viggo Mortensen, aka Aragorn of Arathorn, who brought the sword home Anduril with him to learn what it was like to carry his weight every day, as well as train for hours on the spot with the master of the Bob Anderson sword to hone his skills as one of the best swordsman in Middle-earth.

At Peter Jackson’sThethe Lord of the Ringstrilogy, Mortensen did the vast majority of his stunts, a risky endeavor that caused him several injuries. In a scene fromThe two towersin which Aragorn kicks a metal helmet, he actually broke one of his toes. And of course perhaps the most famous of all, a scene reported in an EW injury listrevealed a chipped tooth.

9 Angelina Jolie

Having starred in numerous action movies involving heartbreaking stunts likeTomb Raider, wantedandSalt, Angelina Jolie had a lot of experience training to do her own stunt work, which became imperative when she played the titular Dark Fairy in Disney’s.Maleficent.

In the movie, Jolie played the fae who cursed Aurora to sleep forever, but the fairy tale strayed a bit from the original story and the animated feature, involving Jolieneeding to be suspended on a special harness to simulate flight. Things got even more excitingMaleficent: mistress of evilwhen Maleficent found a colony of dark fae and waged war in flight, but with so many actors on the threadsshe had to be careful not to care about any of them.

8 Orlando bloom

Since the start of his career, Orlando Bloom has become synonymous with some of the most popular fantasy franchises in movie history, namely Pirates of the Caribbean and The Lord of the Rings;the latter who saw him play the role of Legolas Greenleaf, the elven archer he would resume later in The Hobbittrilogy over a decade later. He is currently playing in the fantasy seriesCarnival Row.

Of his waterfalls inThe Lord of the Rings,he did as much as Peter Jackson allowed, even to the point of hurting yourself (much like his co-star Viggo Mortensen). He learned archery and horseback riding, two skills he would use again whenThe Hobbitthe trilogy has started production.

7 Jovovich mile

While her fantasy films often overlap with sci-fi and horror, there’s no denying that the alluring and athletic Milla Jovovich knows how to make the most physically demanding feats effortless no matter what genre she’s in.

In movies with incredibly fantastic environments likeThe fifth element, ultraviolet,and more recentlyHellboy, she seems at home in the middle of the action. In ultraviolet,she was trained in gymnastics and sword fightingto make its thrilling action sequences seem believable.

6 Jason momoa

Since he became a star playing Kal Drogo in the popular medieval fantasy seriesGame of thrones,Jason Momoa has been a part of several epic films involving magic and mayhem, including the remake ofConan the Barbarian,DCAquaman,and soon the remake ofDune.

ForGame of thrones,Momoa had trained to ride a horse to play a warlord Dothraki, but he had previously worked around them on the set ofConan the Barbarian.Contact Metro UK, he explained that he broke his ribs, cracked his spine and almost died doing stunts for the high-fantasy action movie.

5 Kate beckinsale

With five films in the action fantasyUnderworldfranchise as part of its filmography, not to mention the fantasy horror adventureVan Helsing,Kate Beckinsale could never make another fantasy film again and still be considered one of her greatest champions.

Talk with MTV, Beckinsale explained how, while not considering themselves to be very athletic, the team involved in films likeUnderworldand her aftermath has helped her become someone who looks like a graceful badass (even though she doesn’t think so).

4 Luke evans

Recently appearing in a genre fare as the supernatural thrillerThe alienist,Luke Evans is no stranger to the fantasy world. Over the past decade, the Rugged Englishman has appeared in several prominent high fantasy epics, most notablyImmortals, Dracula Untold, Beauty and the Beast,and of courseThe Hobbittrilogy.

Speak to Harpers Bazaar at the same time to become Gaston inThe beauty and the BeastandBard the Bowman forThe Hobbit,he explained that he does as many stunts and fight scenes as Disney and Peter Jackson would let him get away with, because “when it comes to precision and choreography of stunts and learning a new trade” , he’s incredibly eager and precise.

3 Kristen stewart

If she is induskorSnow White and the Hunter,Kristen Stewart uses her physicality and sense of movement to convey a story, even if it defies belief. When she took on the role of Snow White, she had to learn to ride a horse and participate in exciting medieval skirmishes.

At Wonder Con 2017 she told the fans about her experience, saying, “I got to jump off cliffs and ride horses, and that terrifies me. I was really, really not happy having to do all of this. [horseback riding]. I don’t like the fact that I fell off my horse once and got really hurt. Despite the pain, she persevered, selling the most difficult stunts in the film.

2 Mads Mikkelsen

Classically trained dancer for many years in his youth, Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen possesses a high degree of proprioception. Knowing the limits of his own physicality and knowing how to contort his body has led him to perform his own stunts in popular fantasy films likeClash of the Titans,King Arthur,andDoctorStrange.

For bothClash of the TitansandDoctor Strange,he carried out extensive wiring work (as seen in this clip from Marvel Entertainment), made popular decades ago in movies likeThe matrix.Whether he plays the hero or the villain, he brings grace and brutality to his work as a stuntman.

1 Eva green

While the mercurial Eva Green is known to do Bind independent films and films, much of his filmography is devoted to the fantasy genre with films like 300: The Rise of an Empire, sall Tim Burton movies including Dark Shadows, Miss Peregrine’s home for special children, and the fantasy horror series Penny Dreadful.

She explained as for Tim BurtonDumboshe had to face her fear of heights to portray a dazzling trapeze artist, something she didn’t think she could do until she trained as circus artists and soon soared hundreds of meters in the air.

