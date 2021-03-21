Entertainment
Actor Wallace Smith, shares his road to fame and is a triple threat
You may know him as Detective Hassan Shakur of the “Black Lightning” CWs.
– Or to have seen him play in “The Lion King” and “Hamilton!” From Broadway Wallace smith is there to show the world that he is more than just an actor.
The Triple Threat has a few additional talents to its credit such as music and photography. His new brand “From the Mud Images” is dedicated to seeing people beyond the lens. Going from buying a camera, taking pictures to seeing art in everyday life… This idea came from everything we look at, from the people we interact with, ”said Smith. “They all come from somewhere. They all have a start. From the Mud is like capturing things that come from dirt, that started somewhere.
The California native believes in film trips and [watching] playing with his mother made him realize that playing was his passion. Working on both the West and East Coasts, Smith said he wanted the industry to be easier for budding creatives. I can look at my life and see where the doors that needed to be opened were, ”Smith explained. “A lot of these doors were opened by people. I didn’t get to where I was lucky enough to go without anyone.
How does the singer, songwriter, recording artist have time for all of this? – Technology makes everything easy. He’s been making music since he was a teenager, but his next goal is to book another acting gig. Five years from now, I want to see myself as an established actor on TV or in movies, ”Smith said. “I want to have influence. I want to be able to open doors to people who look like me.
Quarantine has definitely changed the way Smith does business. He appreciates the time he has been given to sit down and think. When he’s not acting, writing, singing or taking pictures; Smith spends his free time as a social justice advocate and watches classic movies.
picture credit
