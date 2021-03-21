PGA Day: ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ and other nominees dissected

The once traditional breakfast panel has been expanded this year due to the pandemic.



Wearing bulletproof vests, a whole production slated to flee from New York to New Jersey, the challenges of portraying real characters and the joys of working with particular animals, dogs and an octopus were among the myriad of topics. discussed Saturday during a series of candidate panels organized by the Producers Guild of America.

Monica Levinson, one of the producers of the parody comedy of Sacha Baron Cohen Next movie Borat revealed in detail the tense hours following Rudy Giulianis ‘compromising interview in the film with Borats’ daughter Tutar (Maria Bakalova), which was filmed at the Manhattan hotel. When the very confident then-former President Giuliani recognized Cohen and realized he had been duped, he leaned on his law enforcement friends to help him.

“He called all of his cops in New York City and said he was extorted, which was a federal crime and very smart to talk about it. But we didn’t,” Levinson recalls.

“It was a really stressful time because the hotel wouldn’t let us take anything into the rooms. They locked us out of the room. I called the production team and told them, we’ll bring all the stuff. world in New Jersey tonight, “she said, adding that she didn’t want to repeat being arrested and held in jail for 19 hours while filming Borat.

Levinson said the production had to rent cameras in the following days because all of their equipment was inactive in the Manhattan hotel room. Fortunately, the crew had hidden the tapes in their clothes when the site was abandoned. (She adds that legal action never took place.)

“I mean, it was quite a laugh to get there, but yeah, we finally got the equipment out and sort of late the next day,” says Levinson. She also confirmed that she and others wore bulletproof vests throughout the filming, a remaining practice of Bruno.

The PGA also announced several of this year’s winners a week ahead of its virtual awards ceremony on March 24. Gravity: the untold story of women’s gymnastics, Season 1 (YouTube), won for Outstanding Sports, while the HBO special The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special won the crown for an outstanding children’s program. The price of the short program went to Carpool Karaoke: The Series, Season Three (Apple TV).

The new guild innovation award went to the Burning Man project BRCvr (Youtube). Now in its second year, the tribute highlights a new media program that has dramatically improved the audience viewing experience.

The 10 films in the running for the PGA First Prize The Daryl F. Zanuck Outstanding Producer of a Motion Picture are Borat 2; Judas and the Black Messiah (Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King); Black stockings Ma Raineys (Denzel Washington, Todd Black); Mank (Cen Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski); Threatening (Christina Oh), Nomadland (Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Chlo Zhao); One night in Miami (Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Jody Klein); Promising young woman (Josey McNamara, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox and Emerald Fennell); Metal sound (Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche); and The Chicago 7 trial(Marc Platt).

“Whether intentionally or not, these films represent the serious problems of the past year,” PGA President Lucy Fisher said during the Zanuck nominees panel presentation. “The PGA has promised to make diversity a priority. That’s why I think we have such variation in every movie.”

Added THR Editorial Director Nekesa Mumbai Moody: “As if you didn’t already have enough challenges to overcome to complete a project, you did during a global pandemic. It’s also great to see such a diverse and inclusive group. of projects, producers and panelists represented. Thank you for producing exceptional projects that represent the many aspects of our culture. The filmmakers had many stories of both hardship and optimism to share. “

For Nomadland‘s Janvey, one of the biggest challenges has been making a film with a hybrid cast of professional actors and non-performers. The Chicago 7 trial took over a decade to make, according to producer Mac Platt. Mank beats that and has been the core of an idea for 27 years. “It’s tough, tough to get something to move, but especially this batch of movies,” Black said.

Sound of metalHarroche admitted that the film’s financier was fired less than two weeks before production began. “Within 24 hours, we got a new deal and fully funded our film,” he says.

Calder, producer of One night in Miami, says she and her team were still determined to hire a black filmmaker. When Regina Kings spoke about the importance of diversity and parity at the 2019 Golden Globes, they knew they had found their director, even though she hadn’t directed a feature film before. “She was challenging us all to do better. After that, we knew it could only be her,” Calder said.

A day with the PGA Award nominees also included panels on feature documentaries A thousand cuts, The last dance, The truffle hunters, My octopus teacher, Softie, David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, Dick Johnson is dead and Time.

On the unscripted front, Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness is against 60 minutes, The last dance, Laurel Canyon and McMillions.