David Bowie was lined up to play Hannibal’s Uncle Robert





Hannibal’s uncle, Earl Robert, was supposed to appear in the series with David Bowie lined up for the role. Here’s why Robert ultimately didn’t show up.

Hannibal invited music icon David Bowie to play the title character’s mysterious uncle, Earl Robert, on the NBC series. The Hannibal The franchise was not in great shape when the TV show debuted in 2013. The previous film Hannibal Rising was a prequel detailing the character’s origin and how he became a cannibal, but it was a critical and financial disappointment. The NBC series acted as a reinvention of the books, emphasizing the complex relationship between struggling FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and his secret therapist / serial killer Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen). Hannibal lasted for three seasons and built an adorable fan base for its unique tone and lavish use of gore. Sadly, the series ended on some sort of literal cliffhanger, and despite efforts to relaunch it in the years that followed, it has yet to return. CBS recently launched its own spinoff show withClarice, who follows Clarice Starling following Thesilenceofthelambs. Reviews of the sequel series have been mixed so far, and for legal reasons, Hannibal’s character may never appear. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Clarice: Every Hannibal Lecter Easter Egg So Far A character from the novels who did not appear in the Hannibal is the uncle of the main character, Earl Robert Lecter, who first appeared inHannibal Rising. While Robert in the novel is short lived and ultimately doesn’t play a major role, showrunner Bryan Fuller had big plans for the account on Hannibal. In fact, he first offered the role to David Bowie in the second season, who expressed his interest. Fuller recalls that the production contacted Bowie about playing Earl Robert on several occasions on Hannibal, with the musician responding, he was busy working on the music, but also requested that they reach out to check his schedule in the future. With the singer’s death in 2016, Fuller realized in retrospect that Bowie was ill when the role was offered. The showrunner wanted Bowie because when he tried to imagine someone as cool as Mads Mikkelsen, the singer was the person who immediately came to mind. While the exact shot of Uncle Robert’s role on Hannibal has yet to be revealed, Fuller has stated that much of the character’s function in Season 3 has ultimately passed to Tao Okamoto’s Chiyoh. In the book, Chiyoh was Robert and his wife Murasaki’s maid, and on the show, Will finds her in Lecter’s former estate in Lithuania, imprisoning the man who apparently killed Hannibal’s sister. . She helps Will recount some of Hannibal’s past and later acts as a kind of protector for Hannibal. Fuller alluded to in a 2015 interview with TVLine that Count Robert was perhaps responsible for Bedelia’s predicament in the Hannibal post-credit scene season 3. If so, it could imply that Robert was also into cannibalism, and could even have been a mentor to Hannibal. While it would have been fantastic to see David Bowie on the show, tragically it wasn’t meant to be. Next: Anthony Hopkins’ Defeated Sequel To Hannibal Reportedly Killed The Horror Icon Sebastian Stan didn’t invite Anthony Mackie to Bucky Barness 106th birthday party

