Spencerport teen auditions with ‘American Idol’ heads to Hollywood





Brianna Collichio, 15, was born with cystic fibrosis and hopes her journey on the show will inspire others who have their own setbacks.

SPENCERPORT, NY Most of us don’t learn to speak until after we’re born, but that’s also when Brianna Collichio found her air. “If I could speak, I could sing,” Collichio said. With fairly strong pipes, it’s no wonder that she started singing publicly at the age of 6, or that her sister Sentina wanted to share Brianna’s talent with the rest of the world. Sentina posted the video below on TikTok. “I was like there was no way it was going to go viral, but I was like, if it goes viral then I will be auditioning for ‘American Idol’,” Collichio said. Over a million views later, the 15-year-old from Spencerport had a promise to keep. However, the day before her hearing, Collichio found herself in the emergency room, a place she knows only too well because she was born with cystic fibrosis, which causes chronic lung infections. Brianna needed surgery and wasn’t going to do the audition, at least not without Sentina’s help again. “She took videos of me singing in the hospital, and she put them on her TikTok and explained the situation, and asked if people were going to tag ‘American Idol’ to see if they would give it to me. maybe a private hearing, ”Collichio said. “American Idol” reached out, letting Brianna know she would have an audition no matter what. This is despite having to postpone it two more times due to additional surgeries. “I was held back from doing normal things, but I think God now allows me to do things that other people really don’t, like ‘American Idol’,” Collichio said. She finally got to sing in front of the judges, and now she’s going to Hollywood. “Standing in front of the judges it was like the closing of a story. I felt like I was finally where I needed to be,” said Collichio. Whether or not she becomes the next American Idol is not this fighter’s primary focus. She didn’t let her illness stop her and she wants others to remember it too. “I always wanted to inspire but I didn’t really know I had really done it,” said Collichio. “This is the most amazing thing about American Idol. Whether I make it to the end or not, I already feel like I won.” As long as she’s able to share her air with the rest of the world and uplift others, she proves what it really means to be an American idol.

