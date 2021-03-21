The Skarstedt Gallery opens an ephemeral space at the Royal Poinciana Plaza





If you find charming life-size toy sculptures, the KAWS show in the new pop-up Skarstedt gallery at the Royal Poinciana Plaza is calling you. KAWS, born Brian Donnelly, is a New York-based graffiti artist and designer who has worked under this nickname since the mid-1990s. His art is in the collections of the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, Modern Art Museum in Fort Worth and the Rosenblum Collection in Paris. For its Palm Beach debut, Skarsted presented an exhibition of four aluminum sculptures of the artist’s iconic figure COMPANION. The exhibition, titled KAWS: HOLIDAY, “is based on larger existing inflatable works. The first interpretation appeared in 2018, floating in Seokchon Lake in Seoul, Korea, in collaboration with Hong Kong-based design studio AllRightsReserved . Owner and founder Per Skarstedt said the KAWS sculptures on display at the gallery, all of which are in reclined and relaxed poses, are meant to remind us to savor simple pleasures, providing respite from the weight of our current conditions. I think we all need it now. They also seemed to fit perfectly into the Palm Beach setting, he said, adding that versions of all four sculptures are also included in the recently opened KAWS retrospective at the Brooklyn Museum. In 2019, aKAWSpainting titled The KAWS Album featuring characters from the animated sitcom “The Simpsons,” which sold at Sothebys for nearly $ 15 million. The artwork was a recreation of the 1967 Beatles album cover art for “Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band”. Skarstedt, with galleries in New York City, East Hampton, London and now Palm Beach, opened an 800 square foot storefront at 340 Royal Poinciana Way this month through June 15. Skarstedt told the Daily News the increasingly popular pop-up “model allows galleries to go where collectors go while also interacting with new markets and customers. It seemed like a no-brainer. It’s exciting and refreshing to share Skarstedt programming with collectors beyond New York, he said. Skarstedt is the newest pop-up gallery to open in town, following a trend that started last fall. In October, two New York galleries, Lehmann Maupin and Paula Cooper Gallery, debuted in Palm Beach, following art trends triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. RELATED: The Armory Art Exhibition Mixes Ceramics, Student and Instructor Paintings Lehmann Maupin opened on November 19 at 440 S. County Road while the Paula Cooper Gallery opened on December 5 at 243 Worth Ave. Acquavella Galleries, Pace Gallery and Sotheby’s private sales division also opened seasonal spaces in early November at the Royal Poinciana Plaza. Lehmann Maupin, who operates galleries in Hong Kong, Seoul and London, has opened a pop-up gallery space at 44 S. County Road. RELATED: TW Fine Art’s Seasonal Gallery Showcases Works by Warhol, Other Contemporary Artists TW Fine Art also opened a temporary gallery on Worth Avenue in January. Skarstedt, who grew up in Sweden and opened his first gallery in 1994, said he was an art lover and collector turned dealer wishing to provide a program of museum-level exhibitions by contemporary European and American artists. He opened his first art space in London as well as the gallery’s flagship location in New York. RELATED: Chihuly’s ‘Fiori’ Installations Exhibited at the Four Arts “It’s been a year since no one has been to an art fair, so having multiple regional venues to show art is almost more important than ever,” he said. He added that the gallery not only supports leading international artists but also works with notable artists and artist fields such as Francis Bacon, Georg Baselitz, John Chamberlain, George Condo, Pablo Picasso, Cindy Sherman, Rosemarie Trockel and Andy Warhol.

