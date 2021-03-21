HC Rejects Actor and His Mother’s Plea on Bandra Apartments in Mumbai | Mumbai News







Zintas cannot take advantage of his own wrong and plead the prohibition of any law to derail a process in court, a bench of Judges SJ Kathawalla and Vinay Joshi said in its March 18 judgment. The judges said Zintas admitted to receiving all of the consideration for the sale and that they are upholding the sale transaction. Following a 2016 transfer deed, the judges said, Zintas also signed share transfer forms in favor of Ace Housing. Certificates must be returned to Ace Housing.

The actor had challenged a Jan. 28 provisional order issued by a judge in an action brought by Ace for transfer of apartment share certificates, in the custody of HC’s prothonotary (the most senior officer on the administrative side). The company has also requested recovery of over Rs 1 crore which it paid for Rs 90 lakh which it claims to have paid on its behalf for the refund of a security deposit to its 2015 licensee in the ‘apartment.

The judge ordered HC’s agent to return the original certificates to Ace and also ordered the housing company to transfer shares to Ace.

Zintas had mortgaged the apartments earlier with a bank and Ace said the sale proceeds were to be used to close the loan and issue a non-assessment letter so that it had a clear title.

Last year, the construction company contacted HC, fearing the bank could take action against the apartment if it defaulted, and Zinta filed an affidavit stating that he received a non-assessment letter in May. 2018 and that the loan had been closed. Therefore, the new owner, the company, requested the original title documents from the actor. Zinta opposed the plea and HC ordered last November that the certificates be filed with HC’s prothonotary.

His lawyer said the original flat papers could not be provided while the (prescribed) dispute was ongoing. Aces’ attorney said the claim for Rs 90 lakh did not have ink with the deed of transfer and was an interest-free deposit paid by it on behalf of the actor to his licensee , residing at the time.

HC also noted, Ace branched off his claim. HC stated that it was clear that Rs.90.00,000 in respect of the interest-free security deposit was neither tied nor tied to the sale consideration paid by Ace to Zintas. The actors’ argument that Ace demanded reimbursement of the consideration for the sale must fail, HC said.

HC said: Even today, the Zintas per se did not oppose the transfer of shares. In addition, Zintas has no claim against Ace Zintas cannot indirectly retain charge of the apartments, which they admittedly sold to Ace by virtue of validly signed and registered deeds of transfer, by virtue of which Zintas received all of the consideration for the sale. His arguments regarding the lawsuit against his prescription ban did not appeal to HC.

