Hollywood parents seek nearby spring break getaways amid pandemic





3:00 p.m. PDT 03/20/2021



by



Elycia Rubin



With spring break arriving at the end of March, many parents in the industry are looking for getaways after a winter of stay-at-home orders: “COVID liability and avoiding airplanes likely means road trip.

After a year of social distancing and lockdowns, the travel industry is rebounding as spring break for Los Angeles schools approaches. “Everything has exploded in recent weeks when it comes to bookings, in part thanks to the vaccine,” said Jack Ezon, luxury travel commissioner, founder of Embark beyond. “The current rates are higher than vacations, and now it’s just a matter of finding decent remaining space in nice hotels.” But some names in the industry are more cautious about venturing into the coming weeks. “My comfort level is still low,” says TV producer Patrik-Ian Polk (Valley P, Chi). “Driving to the destination is making me feel good right now, so I’m checking out the Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur.” Ben Spector of UnbeliEVAble Entertainment (producer partner of Eva Longoria) tells Hollywood journalisthe also seeks an escape to the central coast of California. “As a single dad of a 3-year-old,” he says, “juggling spring break with COVID liability and avoiding planes likely means a road trip to Paso Robles,” with a stop in en route to the Santa Ynez Valley guesthouse of friends Tracey and Shaun Cassidy, the singer-producer. Spector says the Santa Ynez wine country, located two hours north of Los Angeles, “almost feels like you’re in Tuscany, and there is delicious food.” The region welcomed two new boutique hotels last year, The Winston and Hotel Ynez. Outdoor wine tastings can be enjoyed at places such as Solminer in Los Olivos, Casa Dumetz in Los Alamos, and Pence Winery in Buellton. Top local restaurants include The Tavern at Zaca Creek (serving locally sourced Wagyu Beef), Nella Kitchen & Bar at Fess Parker Wine Country Inn, and Bob’s Well Bread Bakery in Ballard (Owner Bob Oswaks is a former Sony Marketing President Pictures). the Santa Ynez Valley, the city of Santa Barbara recently hosted the new Palihouse Santa Barbara, a 24-room Spanish colonial property located near the historic downtown El Presidio. As many families have been forced to stay apart over the past year, some are using the spring break as an opportunity to reunite. Television producer Mark Lafferty (Good things) and her family could travel to Northern California “to see our parents, now that they have been vaccinated.” Others will use their free time to visit universities. “We’re talking about traveling to California via our trusty minibus to visit the colleges my oldest high school son has entered and see our daughter in Berkeley while we’re there,” says screenwriter Dan Mirvish. “Nothing fancy, but it will be the biggest trip we have attempted in the last year!” Bookings are increasing dramatically for rental homes in Laguna, San Diego and Santa Barbara, according to Adam Pedowitz of TurnKey Vacation Rentals, which manages more than 6,000 properties across the country. He reports “to have noticed a stronger than normal interest in spring break travel this year, with destinations by car performing particularly well”. Also in high demand: hotels that offer independent cottages and bungalows, such as Ranch Valence in Rancho Santa Fe, San Diego County; Montecito San Ysidro Ranch(where meals are currently all inclusive);Carmel Valley Ranch; and the new one Healdsburg Assemblylocated on a 258 acre property in Sonoma County. Mike Minchin, of Auberge Resorts, whose properties include the industry favorite Auberge du Soleil in Napa (where Julia Roberts stayed) says travelers are still looking for self-sufficient options during the pandemic. “Many of our Hollywood clients reserve two to four bedroom house-style residences at our properties.” A film producer who asked to speak anonymously due to privacy concerns said she booked a residence at Auberge’s Chileno Bay to Los Cabos, as well as private air travel for his family. “My parents now have their vaccines, so they are coming too!” She adds. In fact, Ezon reports that he’s seeing a 50% increase in multigenerational travel. “After being locked up and isolated for so long, families can’t wait to be together.” A version of this story first appeared in the March 18 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







