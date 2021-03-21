Entertainment
Why War Machine appeared in the Falcon & Winter Soldier premiere
War Machine appeared early in Falcon & Winter Soldier – but as a fellow black man, Rhodey is the only one who knows what Sam Wilson is up against.
The first of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had a surprise in store when James “Rhodey” Rhodes, aka War Machine (Don Cheadle), showed up in a pivotal scene. Marvel’s second Disney + show appears to be, on its surface, a much more traditional take on Marvel than the Marvel show that preceded it, WandaVision. Sam Wilson, aka Falcon (Anthony Mackie), and Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), both deal with a world turned upside down as a result of Avengers: Endgame, with new enemies, new challenges and new alliances to navigate. However, the series also seems poised to navigate more complicated sub-texts touching on everything from mental health struggles to institutional racism.
One particularly poignant scene shows Sam Wilson giving something akin to a memorial speech for Steve Rogers as he hands Captain America’s shield back to the US government. Rhodey is featured in his Air Force blues, and cameras cut him several times throughout the scene. Then he and Sam walk around the Steve Rogers Memorial Exhibit and Rhodey finally asks Sam the question that stuck in his mind: “Why haven’t you taken up the torch?“This is the crucial question around which Sam’s script on the show will revolve.
Audiences who knew Don Cheadle were ready for an appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldiermight have been surprised to see him arrive early, but he’s the only Marvel character who could have appeared in this scene and, more importantly, had this conversation with Sam. Rhodey’s facial expressions throughout the speech of Sam show that he basically agrees with Sam’s decision to hand over Captain America’s shield to the government. But as the only other black man in the Avengers, living not only in America but also facing the special challenges of being a black man in the US military, Rhodey doesn’t push Sam or openly disagree because he does. knows exactly why Sam isn’t I don’t take the shield.
During their interview, Sam explains: “When Steve first told me about the shield, the first words I said were, “It feels like someone else’s.” That someone else is Steve.“It’s a fair way for Sam to feel, and understandable. But everything in the scene involves Rhodeysees which Samis isn’t quite ready to do yet: how important it would be in the present day to see a man black take the shield as a symbol of America. Rhodey might understand that Sam doesn’t feel worthy of the shield because of his darkness – not that he was right to think so, but that this is how he was made to feel. How they both felt big and small at the same time. Only Rhodey can recognize what Sam might struggle with without even realizing it: that he subconsciously believes that only men who look like Steve – not him or Rhodey – can be Captain America.
This idea is brought home later in the episode. When Sam turns around in the shield, a US Department of Defense liaison tells him: “It was the right decision.“But at the end of the episode, that same bond doesn’t respect Samby taking everything Sam said about the need for a hero and repackaging it in a speech to introduce a new Captain America, another blonde-haired white man and blue eyed. The message is clear: The US government believes that the “right” move is to shield someone who suits their conservative, old-fashioned idea of what “America” looks like rather than acknowledging that as a black man whois considered a hero, it is exactly Sam who represents the idea of America at its best. It is a stark reminder of all the ways that Sam and other black men are constantly undermined and prevented from being valued the way they should, even once they’re deemed “successful.” As the only other hero who knows exactly what Sam might be grappling with, he’s normal that Rhodey is the one to appearThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier be support for Sam in a difficult time.
